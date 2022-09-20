The Love Your Neighbor Tour, an inter-faith group advocating for Medicaid expansion in South Dakota, gathered on Tuesday at Madison’s 2nd Street Diner. Led by Sister Lynn Marie Welbig, the tour aims to bring awareness to the benefits of expanded Medicaid for working class and rural communities.
According to Welbig, 42,500 South Dakota citizens currently live without proper health care. While many view Medicaid as akin to welfare or simply a government handout, Welbig insists that around 60% of these people are full-time employees. She added that many are hard-working farmers or small business owners with too little in their annual budgets to pay for quality health care.
Welbig said this creates an awkward middle ground of people who do not qualify for the current form of Medicaid but still cannot afford their own health insurance. She said that expanding Medicaid would greatly reduce this discrepancy in income and permit these people to more easily seek treatment and preventative care.
Preventative care is of particular importance to the Love Your Neighbor Tour, as many working-class individuals and families go without it from a lack of financial means.
According to tour member Kasey Penfield, an engagement manager from the American Cancer Society, this often means people wait to seek treatment until absolutely necessary.
Penfield added that this relates to cancer treatment specifically as a person’s health-care coverage can be the difference between a Stage I diagnosis and a Stage IV diagnosis. To boost this point, she relayed the story of a woman she’d worked with who was diagnosed with leukemia at age 27 shortly after her wedding.
Due to work demands at her and her husband’s business, she had skipped several checkups, culminating in a week-long stay at the hospital at a pricetag of $70,000. This placed her and her husband in enormous debt and caused her to work full-time during her rigorous treatment.
For Welbig, Penfield and their supporters, this is neither just nor fail.
“No one should be concerned with whether or not they can afford to have cancer,” Penfield said.
Welbig added that medical bills are a leading cause of forced bankruptcy, and that this problem could be rapidly improved with expanded Medicaid.
The Love Your Neighbor Tour’s name has special meaning to Welbig as she believes it to be a Christian duty to provide care for neighbors, including health care.
“It’s not just a conviction of faith; it’s good policy,” she added.
One attendee, Jeff Eisele, took this a step further and connected it to the biblical story of a sick man being carried by his neighbors on a stretcher to receive Jesus’ blessing.
“In this instance, we are all called to be the stretcher bearers for our neighbors,” he said.
According to Welbig, a bill on Medicaid expansion has been in the Legislature for seven years and fallen each time. In response, the public has moved the policy to a constitutional amendment, an act that increases the number of votes necessary to make the ballot. However, now as Amendment D, the policy will have more staying power, should it be passed in November.
Welbig said the major points against the amendment are fears of running up the national debt and raising taxes. Despite this, Welbig said that Medicaid expansion could actually save South Dakota taxpayers up to $63 million in the first two years alone.
According to the tour’s program, expanded Medicaid would return more than $1.3 billion in South Dakota tax dollars from Washington, D.C., that previously went to other states. The program also cites the recent successes of Montana, Ohio and Iowa as proof of Medicaid’s success in the Midwest.