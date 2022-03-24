Lake County Commissioner Aaron Johnson was put on the hot seat on Wednesday night when he spoke at a public meeting held by the Public Utilities Commission in Sioux Falls.
The meeting was held so the PUC could receive public comments on an application submitted by SCS Carbon Transport, LLC, for a permit to construct a CO2 transmission pipeline diagonally across South Dakota from Lincoln County to McPherson County with trunk lines to ethanol plants. Of the more than two dozen people to submit comments, only three were in favor of the pipeline.
“Please protect our South Dakota,” Johnson told PUC commissioners when it was his turn to speak.
Johnson noted the proposed pipeline would run 250 feet from his home, and a rupture would place the lives of his family members in danger. Because CO2 in its natural state is a gas, a rupture would form a cloud and asphyxiate anyone in close proximity.
He said he has been approached by another individual whose home is just 143 feet from the proposed pipeline. A trunk line will pass within 1,900 feet of the Chester Area School.
Representatives of Summit Carbon Solutions said they have no legal obligation to consider setbacks except in more populated areas. They just shrugged their shoulders when asked if the lives of rural families were of any concern to them.
“These people are smart,” Johnson told commissioners. “They’re going to be fine if they don’t get their pipeline.”
PUC Commissioner Gary Hanson asked Johnson if Lake County was putting a conditional permit process in place to address the issue of the pipeline. Johnson replied that legal advice he had received indicated no zoning was allowed because it was an underground structure.
“That is total news to me that you can’t have a conditional use permit if it’s underground,” Hanson said, implying the information was incorrect.
Hanson reminded those in attendance that he has been on the PUC for 19 years, implying again that he was fully familiar with state law and knew what was and wasn’t allowed. He also reminded those in attendance that he had voted against the Dakota Access Pipeline.
“You’re validating my position,” Hanson told those in attendance.
As the meeting was wrapping up, he referred to the information guide that had been provided to those in attendance. It outlined the four factors the PUC considers in making its decision:
— Whether the project will comply with applicable laws and rules.
— Whether the project will pose a threat of serious injury to the environment or to the social or economic condition of the inhabitants.
— Whether the project will substantially impair the health, safety or welfare of the inhabitants.
— Whether the project will interfere with the orderly development of the region “with due consideration having been given to the views of the governing bodies of affected local units of government.”
Hanson emphasized the fourth point that commissioners must consider.
“Your county has to take action,” he said. “If they don’t take action, it’s assumed they are in favor of it.”