COLMAN-EGAN's Lanie Mousel swings at a pitch during the team's season-opener on Monday in Colman. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

After countless postponements due to Mother Nature, the Colman-Egan Hawks finally opened their inaugural softball season on Monday at home against Gayville-Volin.

A nine-run second inning from Gayville-Volin proved to be the difference as the visiting Raiders knocked off the Hawks 21-12.