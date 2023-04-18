After countless postponements due to Mother Nature, the Colman-Egan Hawks finally opened their inaugural softball season on Monday at home against Gayville-Volin.
A nine-run second inning from Gayville-Volin proved to be the difference as the visiting Raiders knocked off the Hawks 21-12.
After giving up two runs in the top of the first inning, the Hawks responded with six runs in the bottom of the second.
A leadoff double from Kaitlyn Taggart. A two-run triple from Lanie Mousel tied the game at 2-2. Mousel scored on the hit due to a throwing error to put the Hawks up 3-2. Abby Rhode followed up Mousel’s triple with a triple of her own. An RBI single from Savanna Schmidt put the Hawks up 4-2. The Hawks tacked on two more runs in the inning to build a 6-2 lead.
The Raiders answered back by scoring nine runs in the top of the second to claim an 11-6 lead. The Hawks never led again, as they fell in their season opener by nine runs.
Tennis
Madison defeated Milbank in tennis action 5-4 on Monday. With the win the Bulldogs improved to 1-1 overall.
Mason Kennington defeated Joe Schulte in three sets. Kennington won the first set 6-3 and lost the second second set 7-6. Kennington won the third set 7-2.
Taiden Pierce defeated Tanner Hallquist in three sets (6-4, 6-7, 7-4). Maguire Studer defeated Dan Shelstad (6-0, 7-5).
The doubles team of Kennington and Elijah Sims won their match in three sets (7-5, 4-6, 10-7). The duo of Chase Steuerwald and Spencer Reverts won their match in straight sets (6-1, 6-4).
Baseball
Madison and Lennox started the seventh inning tied at 5-5. After Madison failed to score the go-ahead run, Lennox won in walk-off fashion as they edged the Bulldogs 6-5.
Jared Kennington collected two hits and drove in one run for Madison. Thomas Mechels recorded one hit and drove in one run.
With the loss, Madison is now 2-2 overall. They’ll be back in action on Thursday when they hit the road to take on Elkton.
Track and Field
The Chester Flyers were one of 16 teams that competed at the Beresford Invite on Monday afternoon.
Emery Larson set a program record and crossed the finish line first in the 1,600-meter with a time of 5:04.57.
Jovi Wolf placed in the Top Two in three events for the Flyers. Wolf placed first in the long jump with a leap of 19-11. Wolf placed second in the 100 with a time of 11.05 and second in the 400 with a time of 50.93.
The 4-by-100 relay team of Sydnie Shoenrock, Serena Larson, Ramsie Shoenrock and Jacy Wolf finished in first place with a time of 53.98.
Clay Hansen placed third in the 3,200 with a time of 12:22.29. Max McGreevy placed fifth in the 200 with a time of 24.58.
Zach Moyer placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.57. Moyer placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.26.
Logan Fods placed fifth in the javelin with a mark of 109-01. Fods placed sixth in the discus with a toss of 107-04.
Jacy Wolf placed second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.57. Shoenrock placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 20.69. Shoenrock placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 55.55.
Lexi Siemonsma placed third in the shot put with a throw of 33-04 and third in the discus with a mark of 98-03.
Katelyn Schut placed fifth in the high jump with a mark of 5-0. Kaitlyn Swenson placed sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 28-02.