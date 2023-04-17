Dakota State University added a men’s hammer throw national qualifier, while numerous athletes established career best marks Friday in the Sioux City Relays
Conner Tordsen won the hammer throw with a toss of 201 feet, 10 inches and set a record.
Jacob Joachim was runner-up and hit the NAIA ‘B’ provisional qualifying mark of 177 feet, 8.25 inches. His throw ranks third in the school record book. Zachary Haugen was ninth with 146 feet, 2 inches.
Other DSU hammer throw results: Jackson Zastera – 138 feet, 2.25 inches, Houston Lunde – 129 feet, 8.25 inches, Dylan Johansen – 118 feet, .25 inches (personal record) and Terrell Moran – 114 feet, 8.5 inches (personal record).
Tordsen was second in the shot put by tying his season-best 50 feet, 7.5 inches, also the NAIA ‘B’ provisional qualifying mark. Ethan Damerum was eighth in 45 feet, 2.5 inches. Johansen was 11th in 42 feet, 4.5 inches.
Ryan Chapman recorded a personal-best shot-put toss of 41 feet, .25 inch. Other DSU shot put results: Treshawn Roberts – 38 feet, 5.75 inches, Zastera – 39 feet, 4.5 inches, Lunde – 38 feet, 11.5 inches, Moran – 38 feet, 8.25 inches and Haugen – 36 feet, 5.5 inches.
T. Roberts was fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.53 seconds. Isaac Jaacks was ninth in 16.27 seconds and Obang Ojulu 10th in 16.57 seconds. Caleb Roberts recorded a time of 18.81 seconds, while Caden Gortmaker had a time of 20.46 seconds.
Ojulu registered a time of 58.61 seconds to place fifth in the 400-meter hurdles.
Riley Greenhoff was seventh in the 100-meter dash in 10.89 seconds. Trey Reindl followed with a time of 11.06 seconds, Willie Hutchins with 11.29 seconds and Joseph Larson in 11.34 seconds. Chase Marshall recorded a time of 11.74 seconds.
Reindl was 11th in the 200-meter dash in 22.36 seconds. Greenhoff had a time of 22.45 seconds, Marshall 24.38 seconds and Jaacks 24.62 seconds.
Steven Greigg recorded a career-best time of 51.71 seconds in the 400-meter dash, placing ninth. Larson was 11th in 51.94 seconds. Bryant Paulsen had a time of 56.95 seconds.
Kaleb Scott was second in the high jump with 6 feet, 4.75 inches. Paulsen was eighth with 5 feet, 7 inches.
Numerous DSU runners produced career best times in the 800-meter run, led by Curtis Johnson with a time of 1 minute, 54.75 seconds to finish third. His time is .75 seconds shy of producing the NAIA ‘B’ provisional qualifying time. Evan Slominski added a career best time of 1 minute, 57.04 seconds to finish ninth.
Other Trojan runners in the 800-meter were Joshua Krull – 2:00.11, Daniel Green – 2:01.30 (personal record), Dylan Hilger – 2:02.21, Tyler Kennedy – 2:03.08 (personal record), Blake Schmiedt (2:05.77), Yohannes Kassa – 2:06.26 (personal record), Ian Beyer – 2:07.94 (personal record), Reese Henrie – 2:10.97 (personal record) and Lucas Harr – 2:19.75.
Ben Hoverson was third in the triple jump at 43 feet, 1.5 inches. Nathan Ingalls was ffith at 41 feet, 2.5 inches.
In with the 10,000-meter run, Martin Bailey finished third in 32:52.77 (personal record) and Taylor Myers followed with a time of 33:43.06.
