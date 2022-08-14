Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/13/22 00:24 CFS22-05100 Suspicious Person Unable to Locate LCSO 462ND AVE CHESTER
08/13/22 01:00 CFS22-05101 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 462ND AVE
08/13/22 02:38 CFS22-05102 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS N SUMMIT AVE
08/13/22 07:43 CFS22-05103 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
08/13/22 08:01 CFS22-05104 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/13/22 08:48 CFS22-05105 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone HARBOR WAY MADISON
08/13/22 09:45 CFS22-05106 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO 456TH AVE MADISON
08/13/22 09:46 CFS22-05107 Medical Breathing Patient Not Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON
08/13/22 11:22 CFS22-05108 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
08/13/22 12:18 CFS22-05109 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy NW 2ND ST MADISON
08/13/22 12:19 CFS22-05110 Mental Patient Transported EMS NE 3RD ST MADISON
08/13/22 12:53 CFS22-05111 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
08/13/22 12:58 CFS22-05112 Welfare Check Unable to Locate MPD N BLANCHE AVE MADISON
08/13/22 13:28 CFS22-05113 Custody Dispute Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 4TH AVE CHESTER
08/13/22 14:04 CFS22-05114 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON
08/13/22 14:22 CFS22-05115 Medical Chest Patient Transported EMS BETHEL DR MADISON
08/13/22 15:14 CFS22-05116 Scam Handled By Officer / Deputy W Center St MADISON
08/13/22 17:05 CFS22-05117 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON
08/13/22 17:39 CFS22-05118 Domestic Violent Arrest EMS N UNION AVE MADISON
08/13/22 18:22 CFS22-05119 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone WALKERS PT DR WENTWORTH
08/13/22 19:00 CFS22-05120 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
08/13/22 19:10 CFS22-05121 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/13/22 19:29 CFS22-05122 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/13/22 19:33 CFS22-05123 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON
08/13/22 19:49 CFS22-05124 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
08/13/22 19:55 CFS22-05125 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
08/13/22 19:57 CFS22-05126 Domestic Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
08/13/22 20:17 CFS22-05127 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
08/13/22 20:58 CFS22-05128 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
08/13/22 21:35 CFS22-05129 Animal Other Unable to Locate MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON
08/13/22 21:55 CFS22-05130 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone
08/13/22 22:01 CFS22-05131 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON
08/13/22 22:21 CFS22-05132 Alarm False Alarm MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/13/22 23:09 CFS22-05133 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 WINFRED
Total Records: 34
