Easter Bunny and Kaylee Winrow

THE EASTER BUNNY poses with Madison Community Center Youth Services Coordinator Kaylee Winrow in preparation for "Easter on Egan." The event will begin Saturday at 10 a.m., with photos with the Easter Bunny being available outside of Sparkle and Sass Boutique.

 Submitted photo

With Spring finally starting to peer above the snow, Easter is right around the corner. To celebrate, the Madison Community Center is hosting “Easter on Egan,” an event that will fill the town’s main street with children eager to hunt for some Easter eggs.

According to Kaylee Winrow, the Community Center’s youth service coordinator, the hunt will feature upward of 25,000 eggs to be found by the city’s youth. The event starts Saturday at 10 a.m. with a photo opportunity with a very special guest, the Easter Bunny, who will be located outside of the Sparkle and Sass Boutique.