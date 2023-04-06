THE EASTER BUNNY poses with Madison Community Center Youth Services Coordinator Kaylee Winrow in preparation for "Easter on Egan." The event will begin Saturday at 10 a.m., with photos with the Easter Bunny being available outside of Sparkle and Sass Boutique.
With Spring finally starting to peer above the snow, Easter is right around the corner. To celebrate, the Madison Community Center is hosting “Easter on Egan,” an event that will fill the town’s main street with children eager to hunt for some Easter eggs.
According to Kaylee Winrow, the Community Center’s youth service coordinator, the hunt will feature upward of 25,000 eggs to be found by the city’s youth. The event starts Saturday at 10 a.m. with a photo opportunity with a very special guest, the Easter Bunny, who will be located outside of the Sparkle and Sass Boutique.
The hunt itself will begin at 11 a.m., with signage being placed for each age group: 0-3, 4-8 and 9-12. To ensure the safety of all participants, roadblocks will be placed at the Egan Avenue intersections with N.E. and S.E. 1st St. Blocks will also be placed on E. Center St. by Sundog Coffee and on W. Center St. near the Madison Police Station.
Eggs will be hidden throughout the areas, with ages 9-12 hunting on the northern section of Egan, 4-8 on the southern section and 0-3 in the space between KJAM Radio and the police station. The hunt will continue until all eggs are found, at which time photos with the Easter Bunny will resume.
Following the hunt, a designated “drop zone” will be established where the eggs can be returned to the Community Center so that they can be reused for next year’s celebration. The event is free and open to everyone, although the Community Center does request that participants bring their own basket/container for the hunt.