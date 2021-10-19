Her mother showed her the ad seeking a society editor at the local newspaper. She was just two years out of high school, having already spent time as a rural school teacher and working in an office in the big city of Sioux Falls.
Thus, Chrysella “Chrys” Uthe began a 72-year career at The Madison Daily Leader. Her weekly column, “Sampler,” graced the pages of the newspaper for 63 years. The last one was printed this past June, the same month her first column appeared so long ago.
Name sound familiar? Chrys Daniel celebrates her 92nd birthday Wednesday. Born on the family farm with a midwife in attendance, the once standout student at Franklin School spun wit, wisdom and sage advice in her popular column in the Daily Leader.
It was a fun column to read, mainly coming from a farm wife’s point of view, often lovingly nudging her husband Bill about situations that occurred on the farm just southeast of Madison.
All of her and Bill’s four children, two boys and two girls, also occasionally appeared in print for some of their deeds and misdeeds. Her columns eventually resulted in the publishing of four books, sadly now all out of print.
“I was hired by George Hunter,” a gruff newspaper man from the old school, she said, whose heart was as big as the paper he supervised.
“The Madison Daily Leader tended to consider their employees as part of their family,” smiled Daniel. “My job was to gather all the local social news, from weddings and funerals to club and church meetings.”
She also supervised a number of area correspondents, women like her who reported all the comings and goings in their communities surrounding Madison. Daniel even ran a weekly column for children, titled “Aunt Sue.”
She went to summer school after high school graduation, which allowed her to become a rural school teacher. That career was cut short, however, because she married the love of her life and rural school teachers in those days couldn’t be married. Bill and Chrys attended elementary school together and had known each other “almost our entire lives,” she smiled.
Bill, whom she called “friend-husband,” was a farmer and she drew many of her column ideas from things that happened in and around the farm. A favorite column of hers was written on the occasion of 75 years on their family farm.
“I just love interviewing people,” she said, a skill she had honed over the years. Just about everybody knew Daniel, as she was active in 4-H, church work and any and all community activities that came along.
How did her column begin?
“Darned if I know. It just happened. I had gotten good at listening to people and loved telling their stories,” she said. “It was a most wonderful time. The people gave me the ideas for the column.”
Although she has quit writing her column, she doesn’t plan on giving up pounding out stories on the computer.
“I want to write about my family,” she smiled. Maybe a fifth book is in the offering? It could be a best-seller.