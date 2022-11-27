Football

The 2022 Academic All-District® Football Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC), recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes football honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Dakota State University’s Cody Brown, was listed on the 2022 CSC Academic All-District® Team.