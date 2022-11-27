The 2022 Academic All-District® Football Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC), recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes football honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
Dakota State University’s Cody Brown, was listed on the 2022 CSC Academic All-District® Team.
He was named to the 2022 North Star Athletic Association Football First Team All-Conference earlier this week.
Brown led the Trojans with 16.5 tackles-for-loss of 78 yards, including nine quarterback sacks of 56 yards loss. He is fourth in the DSU football single-season record quarterback sacks, as well as 17th most sacks in the NAIA. Brown collected 54 tackles (27 solo, 27 assists). He had two interceptions during the season and returned them for 20 yards.
Brown also received the NAIA national and NSAA conference scholar-athlete awards for his academic success in the classroom.
Brown is a sophomore computer information system major at DSU.
To be eligible for the CSC Academic nomination, each institution can nominate up to eight athletes in the sport of football and achieve at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Each nominee must be at least a sophomore academically.