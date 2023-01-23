Sauvakacolo hit NAIA 'B' Provisional qualifying time in 60-meter hurdles By NICK HUNTIMER DSU Sports Information Jan 23, 2023 Jan 23, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dakota State University women’s indoor track & field team competed in Saturday’s South Dakota State D2 Invitational, featuring numerous schools from NCAA Division II and NAIA schools.Fane Sauvakacolo was the top runner in the 60-meter hurdles in both prelims and finals.She clocked a time of 9.25 seconds in the prelims and advanced to the finals.Shaylee DeBeer recorded a time of 10.26 seconds in the prelims for 11th place but did not advance to the finals.Sauvakacolo won the 60-meter hurdles finals after hitting the NAIA ‘B’ provisional qualifying time.Sauvakacolo earned a runner-up honor in the triple jump. She leaped 10.56 meters.Lahna Matucha cleared the high jump with a season-best 1.55 meters to finish third.DeBeer was 11th in the 400-meter dash in 1:3.12 seconds.Jada Anderson placed second in the 3000-meter run in 11:54.49.Brooke Beaucaire was fifth in 12:27.77.Lindsey Roth, who was named NSAA Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week earlier this week, was second in the mile run in 5:25.35.Three DSU weight throwers produced personal best marks, led by Gabriella Peitzmeier with a toss of 13.99 meters for eighth placeh.Bella Maxwell was ninth with a throw of 13.88 meters.Kiana Mounga posted a personal record 13.88 meters to finish 11th in the weight throw.Other weight throwers were Oliviyah Thornton – 12.75 meters, Britni Plucker – 12.37 meters, Alexis Olson – 11.18 meters and Myra Whitehead – personal record mark of 10.94 meters.Peitzmeier led DSU with a ninth-place finish in the shot put, tossing 10.98 meters. Plucker hit 10.91 meters to finish 12th.Other shot put throwers were Thornton – 10.30 meters, Mounga – 9.97 meters, Olson – 9.49 meters and Whitehead – 9.17 meters.The 4x400-meter relay of DeBeer, Roth, Quigley,and Wallis finished fifth in 4:20.50. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Nelsen, Miller exchange vows Water outage in N.W. Madison Zoey Gerry reaches 1,000 career points, Bulldogs drop pair of games Katherine Deremo Eastern Lake County will remain in East Dakota water district Benefit will aid local family Bulldogs edge Dell Rapids 62-61, fall to Sioux Falls Christian Reisch Chester Flyers drop pair of games, fall to 3-8 overall MHS's foreign exchange students relish in cultural differences Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form