Law enforcement blotter Oct 27, 2021 9 hrs ago Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:10/26/21 06:47 CFS21-07085 Welfare Check Arrest MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON10/26/21 07:09 CFS21-07086 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control S HARTH AVE MADISON10/26/21 09:20 CFS21-07087 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON10/26/21 11:19 CFS21-07088 Medical Patient Transported EMS NE 11TH ST MADISON10/26/21 11:27 CFS21-07089 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON10/26/21 12:00 CFS21-07090 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON10/26/21 13:15 CFS21-07091 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON10/26/21 14:20 CFS21-07092 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON10/26/21 16:01 CFS21-07093 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON10/26/21 16:04 CFS21-07094 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON10/26/21 16:37 CFS21-07095 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON10/26/21 16:54 CFS21-07096 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 5TH ST MADISON10/26/21 18:17 CFS21-07097 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 464TH AVE WENTWORTH10/26/21 18:57 CFS21-07098 MVA Referred to Partner Agency US HWY 8110/26/21 19:22 CFS21-07099 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 1910/26/21 19:45 CFS21-07100 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON10/26/21 19:48 CFS21-07101 Complaint Completed/Settled by Phone MPD BRITISH COLUMBIA ABBOTSFORD10/26/21 19:57 CFS21-07102 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON10/26/21 20:18 CFS21-07103 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.120346Total Records: 19