Electric co-ops provide more than electricity.
“It’s not just being able to charge a phone, which is important, but electric cooperatives help to provide a way of life that’s continually improving the economy, communities, health care, housing and other ways of making people’s lives better,” said Chris Studer, East River Electric Power Cooperative’s chief member and public relations officer.
Commitment to community, concern for community and education, training and information are co-op principles and values the organization abides by.
They’ve taken an approach to improve rural communities in every way they can.
“From employee volunteerism and providing economic development support, helping to create jobs to supporting communities and charitable giving, we aim to make life in rural South Dakota and Minnesota better for people,” said Studer.
In rural areas, many individuals leave to pursue outside opportunities, not realizing excellent jobs exist in their hometowns. To reach locals about what co-ops offer, East River is providing a variety of educational connections to help guide young people toward great employment opportunities.
Their “Co-ops in the Classroom” program brings energizing education into classrooms in the Madison community and regionally across East River’s service area, which encompasses most of eastern South Dakota and parts of western Minnesota, educating young people about electricity and cooperatives.
They also connect with middle and high schoolers to help them understand types of careers available, not just at East River but in electric cooperatives in general. They host talks and tours, giving young people the opportunity to ask questions and see what working at a co-op is like.
Educational volunteerism is another excellent way employees give back.
“We have several staff who teach Junior Achievement in the schools,” said Studer. “We bring our message of electric cooperatives and talk about types of careers, while also teaching Junior Achievement curriculum.”
They’ve also been involved in Dakota State University career fairs and have a direct link with its cybersecurity and IT programs to create a pipeline of potential future employees.
Opportunities to gain real-world experience are available for students, graduates and individuals just getting started in their career, including internships and temporary summer employment.
Sometimes, East River’s efforts reach individuals in multiple ways. For instance, RTU Automation Technician Thomas Gors first learned about East River from his father, a Madison Middle School teacher, after an employee taught Junior Achievement in his classroom.
Gors had received a scholarship to Mitchell Technical College and wanted to learn about the industry, so he completed a summer internship with East River in 2019. When a job became available, he applied.
“I was living and working in Sioux Falls when the position opened up,” said Gors. “I was like, ‘well, I might as well apply just to see what happens.’ That position was filled internally, opening up the position I had interned with, and I got that job. So, it worked out better for me that way.”
Gors was happy to come back.
“I knew some of the people who I’d interned with still worked here...just the reputation of East River, there’s a great group that work in the RTU area. They’re funny and fun to work with.”
Hiring homegrown talent has benefits, and East River recognizes the value.
“They’re community members. We know them,” said Studer. “There’s a good chance they’ve played softball with a co-worker’s kid or we’ve chatted in the grocery store. Perhaps they interned or were part of a partnership with the university, so we know their skills and that they’re a good fit.”
East River has been around since 1949. When someone comes on board, there’s a good chance they know a handful of current or past employees.
They’ve likely heard about the cooperative’s culture and that it’s a good place to make a career.
They know the co-op’s invested in their success and the success of the community.
Gors experienced this when the cooperative’s CEO and general manager, Bob Sahr, encouraged him.
“His daughter graduated the same year as my sister. I’d see him around, even after I had my degree, and he was always talking to me about coming back and working...It’s nice to work for people who you know care about you and who are excited to see you come work here.”
Beyond education, many find their way to East River through their other forms of community involvement. It’s a legacy employees are happy to pass on.
“As a kid, I went with my family and grandparents to the oyster feed fund-raiser for LifeScape. My dad (Rory Johannsen), who’s now retired, would be serving in one of the lines. It was nice to see him out in the community giving back, being part of it,” said Administrative Assistant Ashli Johannsen, who grew up in the area. She said it’s part of the reason she’s at East River.
“Now to be part of it is great...the community impact, they’re a great company to work for.”
Studer summed it up perfectly:
“People may look at East River and think we just provide electricity, but I look at it as an organization providing a vital service that powers people’s lives so that they can have an impact on their communities.”