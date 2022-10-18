Sarina Talich

Lake County commissioners reviewed a single letter indicating interest in serving as Lake County sheriff on Tuesday morning when they held a regular meeting. In September, commissioners learned Sheriff Tim Walburg intended to retire in early January.

Chief Deputy Sarina Talich submitted a resume which listed her professional qualifications, community activities and references in addition to a cover letter stating her interest in the position. She indicated she is a longtime employee, having advanced from being a correctional officer to being the chief deputy after serving as a deputy sheriff.