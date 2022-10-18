Lake County commissioners reviewed a single letter indicating interest in serving as Lake County sheriff on Tuesday morning when they held a regular meeting. In September, commissioners learned Sheriff Tim Walburg intended to retire in early January.
Chief Deputy Sarina Talich submitted a resume which listed her professional qualifications, community activities and references in addition to a cover letter stating her interest in the position. She indicated she is a longtime employee, having advanced from being a correctional officer to being the chief deputy after serving as a deputy sheriff.
“I have enjoyed each part of my duties with the challenges presented in this office, and would love the opportunity to continue to show you all what I can accomplish as your next sheriff,” she indicated in the letter.
Talich has an associate degree in criminal justice from Colorado Technical University, serves on the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children team and has training in a wide range of areas, including crime scene techniques, crime scene management, advanced interview and interrogation, active shooter and crisis intervention.
In addition, she has completed executive leadership training through the South Dakota Sheriffs Association and the High Performance Leadership Academy through the National Association of Counties. She also owns a photography business, Photography by Sarina, where she is a photographer.
Commissioners voted unanimously to interview her in executive session at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25. When planning to fill the position, commissioner scheduled a second interview in a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27.
In other business, commissioners:
— Approved termination of a correctional officer and approved hiring Hailey Nygaard to serve as a correctional officer.
— Approved an application for underground construction from Smith Cove, LLC. A forced main will be installed under 238th Street to connect the proposed main for the Smith’s Cove development into the existing Lake Madison Sanitary District force main on the north side of the road.
— Received a written report from County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson, which indicated 28 miles of chip sealing has been done this year, the bridge on 456th Avenue north of SD-34 known as the Stemper Bridge has been completed, and the long-awaited truck has been received.
Commissioners were pleased with the work done on the bridge. Commissioner Deb Reinicke described the work as “awesome.”
“I did notice it was wider. The farmers have a little more leeway getting their equipment across,” she observed.
— Opted not to pursue a weed and pest grant through the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. At one time the county received approximately $6,000, but the amount has been reduced as more counties have taken advantage of the grant opportunity, according to Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer.
In her report to commissioners, she indicated the county received $2,900 in the most recent allocation. To receive this, the county was required to send two people to a conference, one person to a training session and one person to a district meeting. The cost to the county was $2,511.34.
— Approved completing repairs to the 4-H barns and the shop in Ramona. Commissioners had not previously authorized repairs to damage caused by the derecho in May because Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare had indicated quotes exceeded what the insurance adjuster had allowed.
Hare reported the insurance adjuster did not increase the amount the county will receive for replacing shingles on the 4-H barns, but did increase the amount for the roof repairs to the Ramona shop. As part of his storm update, he Highway Department buildings and the Quonset is square again so the door can be installed in that structure.
— Approved replacing the outside temperature sensor for the courthouse’s geothermal system with a combination temperature and humidity sensor.
— Approved purchasing new building automation software for the geothermal system. Hare reported he has the funds in next year’s budget and the current system no longer works effectively.
— Approved two plats: Lot 1 in Janssen’s Addition in Orland Township to subdivide the existing farmstead away from the adjacent farmland, and Lot 1 of Chester School Addition in Chester Township for future conditional use request for school yard expansion.
— Approved requesting $50,000 through the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, which allows counties with federal lands to receive funds to stabilize fluctuating revenues. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service owns land in Lake County, which allows the county to qualify for the minimum payment.