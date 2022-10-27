Laura Hovey Neubert

Laura Hovey Neubert, executive director of the West River History Conference, will be speaking about the experiences of women who homesteaded the Dakotas at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Lake County Museum.

The presentation is part of the official opening of an interactive exhibit which includes the claim shanty which George Smith constructed for the museum. The small structure is a replica of the claim shanty Smith’s father built when he moved to Lake County in 1878.