Laura Hovey Neubert, executive director of the West River History Conference, will be speaking about the experiences of women who homesteaded the Dakotas at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Lake County Museum.
The presentation is part of the official opening of an interactive exhibit which includes the claim shanty which George Smith constructed for the museum. The small structure is a replica of the claim shanty Smith’s father built when he moved to Lake County in 1878.
Earlier this year, the shanty was relocated from a back corner of the museum. Since that time, the museum has acquired period-appropriate items for children to play with, allowing them to better imagine pioneer life.
Neubert, who is a South Dakota Humanities Council Touring Scholar, will present “Here’s My Chance,” a PowerPoint presentation which explores the stories of adventurous, frequently single, women who braved blizzards, drought and locust to ‘prove up’ a claim like their male counterparts. Neubert takes the title of her presentation from a quote by a woman who homesteaded in North Dakota woman after learning the Homestead Act offered the opportunity for land ownership to single, widowed and divorced women.
She will be speaking about women like the Ammons sisters in “Land of the Burnt Thigh” by Edith Eudora Kohl. Following the presentation, she will offer those in attendance the opportunity to share family stories about homesteading and will answer questions.
Museum doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and refreshments will be served.