Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/06/22 02:30 CFS22-00703 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

02/06/22 02:47 CFS22-00704 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

02/06/22 08:45 CFS22-00705 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD INDUSTRY AVE MADISON

02/06/22 09:54 CFS22-00706 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

02/06/22 12:56 CFS22-00707 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/06/22 18:03 CFS22-00708 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH

02/06/22 18:46 CFS22-00709 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/06/22 19:09 CFS22-00710 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

02/06/22 19:51 CFS22-00711 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N ON WASHINGTON FROM

02/06/22 21:28 CFS22-00712 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO HWY 34 MADISON

Total Records: 10