Rutland School Board to meet Jun 27, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rutland School Board will meet on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Rutland media center.The board will discuss custodial fund transfers and discuss a resolution to amend and close the fiscal year 2023 budget. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Madison women share tips for lasting marriages It's all about the relationships for AJ Siemsen Nathan and Angela Janssen wed at historic venue Railroad Days experiences hiccup Saturday United Way tractor raffle kicks off June 29 with hot dog feed County will vote on $2.8 million opt-out 4-H youth show skills at horse show Ericksons celebrate Prairie Shores Resort and Events' first wedding season County nixes increase in discretionary spending City approves Lake County's memo of understanding for Hwy 34 Bypass Follow us Facebook Twitter