Madison city commissioners passed the first reading of a zoning ordinance that states where companies can set up their cannabis establishments.
Ordinance 1648 would allow up to two each cannabis dispensaries, testing facilities, cultivation facilities and product manufacturing facilities within city limits. Dispensaries would be allowed in either a Highway Business District or a Light Manufacturing District.
Testing, cultivation and product manufacturing operations would be allowed only in Light Manufacturing Districts.
Cannabis establishments cannot be located less than 1,000 feet from an existing public or private school, and cannot be less than 500 feet from any existing residence or public park.
Hours of operation for dispensaries are limited to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All establishments will require documentation of licensure from the state of South Dakota before a permit is issued in the city.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that if a company wants to operate different types of facilities, that company would need to get a permit for each type of establishment.
He said that the city has had some inquiries about opening a dispensary, but no permits have been issued yet.
The zoning ordinance’s passage was recommended by the city’s Planning Commission.