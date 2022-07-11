Back to my soapbox.
A few years ago, I addressed driving on our grounds – especially vehicle speed — in this column, which is an avenue I’d prefer not to take. My intent is to utilize this generously granted space as a creative outlet to share a variety of behind-the-scenes information and thoughtful perspective that might otherwise never be shared. This topic, however, rises to an unusual level.
We post and enforce a 5 mph speed limit on our grounds, which we know is darn slow. And we mean it. This is not a new ordinance, as it predates my seven seasons at the managerial reins. Somehow, compliance has taken some turns in the wrong direction from time to time, forcing us to crack down with an all-out, zero-tolerance approach that seems to leave a few folks stunned that it should even matter to us.
On any given day, including sometimes on a quiet Tuesday morning, we have young children running, playing, riding their bikes and otherwise distracted in the joys of their day here. We also welcome a regular population of seniors, many of whom are not physically able to dance out of harm’s way when a pickup or side-by-side rips past them.
During the Memorial Day camping weekend, we witnessed perhaps the most extreme examples in recent years of vehicles zooming around carelessly.
It reached a point by Saturday morning that I took an extreme step, one I hoped never to take. I went to every campsite and advised that each registered camping unit must send at least one representative to a meeting next to the gift shop that afternoon.
I met with a large crowd there, and after temporarily closing our gift shop to ensure full attention, I addressed those present. My message, as all who were there will testify, was direct and unapologetic. It amounted to a firm edict to all persons on the grounds that, without exception, the careless, speedy movements had ended.
I went so far as to communicate that if anyone present simply couldn’t stomach such a basic directive and wasn’t prepared to commit to slow, safe passage, our gate was ready for their departure. As I told them, the revenues generated by a few campers who insist on reckless behavior are not worth the liabilities associated with them. It’s a trade I’m willing to make.
One of the most upside-down theories often talked about in customer service circles is that the customer is always right. Garbage. We love our customers here, and they come to us in a variety of valuable forms. But when one of those customers insists on thoughtless actions that very literally endanger our other guests, especially those most vulnerable, that customer is not right. Period.
During the ensuing weeks since Memorial Day, we’ve seen a marked decrease in risky driving. However, during the recent July 4th holiday, examples of ridiculous vehicle movement once again showed up in abundance. We aren’t messing around with our approach to fixing this, and several of those who wouldn’t slow down received an ultimatum.
We love welcoming our guests, be they daily visitors, campers, railroad enthusiasts, concert ticket holders or Jamboree attendees. We simply ask that all who drive any type of vehicle onto our grounds respect and obey the five 5-mph sign that greets them upon entrance (and numerous other such signs dotting our property).
Additionally, all drivers must actually stop at the gift shop stop sign, which protects a very blind intersection loaded with potential for tragedy.
These rules go beyond guests to include all volunteers as well, regardless their commitment or total hours donated. And yes…it always goes for staff and management. The example starts with us, and you’ll see it displayed while you’re here. Watch us.
All said, many thank-you’s are also in order. I have stopped countless vehicles simply to thank them for their slow, careful driving.
Dozens of folks have offered deft support for this campaign and have upped their commitment to being a great example, while also reminding others to slow down. We deeply appreciate their partnership.
Next time you enter the property, do all of us a favor and check your speedometer. Five is slower than you think. Please hold it to that mark, as nothing here necessitates anything speedier. Nothing.