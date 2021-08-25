Madison’s commissioners on Monday reviewed a summary of the requests for funding in the city’s 2022 budget that were submitted by a dozen local nonprofit groups and organizations.
Starting with the largest request, the Lake Area Improvement Corporation has asked Madison officials to provide $140,000 in the next to help fund its ongoing economic-development efforts. LAIC officials are also asking for $120,000 from the city to help fund Forward Madison, a program designed to help the community retain jobs and assist business expansion. Three goals for Forward Madison --which started in 2006 — are city industrial park growth, the recruitment of technology businesses, and workforce development.
The staff with the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce requested $85,000 to help fund its operations.
In total, local nonprofit organizations and other groups have — up to this point — asked for $422,882 in 2022 funding from Madison officials. After reviewing the list of requests, the city commissioners approved acknowledging the applications.
The Madison Volunteer Fire Department requested $15,000. According to Fire Chief Randy Minnaert, the firefighters are requesting the money to help pay for expenses related to firefighter training.
East Dakota Transit, a bus service used by the general public and children going to school and to daycare providers, has asked for 2022 funding amounting to $14,250.
The Madison Area Arts Council, a local entity known for its concerts and art shows, submitted a request for $12,500.
The Lake County Museum, formerly known as the Smith-Zimmermann Museum, filled out an application requesting $11,500.
Lake County’s domestic violence support organization, the Domestic Violence Network of the Lakes Region, made a request for $8,000.
The First District Council of Local Governments has requested $9,632 to provide its services to Madison during 2022. First District assists the city with technical expertise in certain tasks such as grant writing.
The Madison Community Band submitted an application for $3,500 in funding.
Officials with the 60s-Plus Dining program, which is organized through the Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership, have requested $2,750.
The Madison Tennis Association requested $750 in funding from Madison officials.
City officials will have the completed funding application forms on file at the Madison Finance Office.