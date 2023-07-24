If last week’s column could have been titled “Youth and the Future of Prairie Village,” this week’s edition might simply be “Chapter Two – Another Angle.”
In brief review, the phenomenon I touched on is the natural progression of age on many of our most ardent supporters, and how we need to continue to mine out-of-the-box thinking to cause our youth to discover us. This doesn’t simply happen on its own, at least not at a rate that will fill the bill over the coming decade or two.
This past week we centered ourselves squarely into the sights of a closely related group of souls who hold great sway in bringing youth our direction: South Dakota’s teachers.
I got connected earlier in the year with the Black Hills Special Services Cooperative, which was assisting with coordination of a State Department of Education project called the South Dakota Road Trip. This initiative afforded our state’s educators an opportunity to investigate South Dakota’s rich and diverse history first-hand.
Practically speaking, two separate bus tours of teachers crisscrossed the state over a five-day period in July, visiting locations that figure prominently into South Dakota’s history. They experienced that history in-person while simultaneously learning from the individual attractions’ leaders how each institution goes about bringing that history to the public. A golden opportunity we wouldn’t want to miss? Indeed.
As we strive to center our future on youth by discovering new ways to attract them here, welcoming those kids’ teachers for an inside look at who we are and how we operate is something akin to cheese on a pizza. Bringing the kids themselves might be the base crust and sauce, but connecting directly with their teachers is a key topping not to be missed.
So, last Tuesday and Thursday, pairs of chartered buses rolled in, with 75 or so bright-minded educators stepping off ready to learn about us. One of the day’s schedules required that we open two hours early to accommodate their tight itinerary, which I was more than happy to do.
The visit began with an overview of our business, who we’re reaching and specifically how we accomplish this season after season. Many thoughtful inquiries followed, after which everyone toured our grounds, took photos and asked more questions.
Our annual spring school tours are fun to witness as the students and their teachers spend a few hours exploring the village and its offerings. But watching busloads of only educators immersing themselves in our operation, curiously learning and following with key questions, was heartwarming to behold.
There’s no telling, of course, exactly how many students will be reached in some manner with elements from these visits, especially when one considers the multiplying factors of kids sharing with parents and friends, potential new schools asking to tour and whatever else could emerge from the impact of reaching these teachers. One way or another, it was worthwhile. You can bet on that.
As the spouse of an educator, I have a deep heart for this critical vocation and the joys and challenges unique to its calling. Few professions truly reach into our future and influence it so mightily on the front end. Think about it.
We are thankful for the occasion to host these touring assemblies of educators. Hopefully their experiences were rich and fulfilling for them personally as well as for their students-to-be, and we will continue to warmly welcome any such opportunity in the future.