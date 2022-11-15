The monthly meeting of the Entre Nous Study Club was held at the home of hostess Lois McGillivary on Nov. 7.
Members were treated to an autumn-themed table setting and enjoyed caramel apple trifle, candy and nuts. They were gifted acorn-shaped coasters and tiny terra cotta pilgrims, all crafted by McGillivary.
A short business meeting, opened by President Barb Simon, began with the reading of the Collect, roll call and the reading of last meeting’s minutes. The Christmas committee met to discuss plans for the Christmas party next month.
Simon presented a book review of “Maria,” the autobiography of aria van Trapp of the von Trapp Family Singers.
Born on Jan. 26, 1905, on a train headed to Vienna, Austria, Maria Augusta Kutschera’s early childhood was one of hardship. She was orphaned at a young age and placed in the care of an abusive uncle who had staunch socialist and anti-Catholic views.
While studying at the State Teachers College for Progressive Education, lMaria discovered religion and converted to Catholicism. She later decided to devote her life to her faith, becoming a candidate for the novitiate at Nonnberg Abby in Salzburg.
In 1926, she was sent from the convent to act as a tutor for one of Baron Georg von Trapp’s daughters. The girl, also named Maria, was ill and unable to attend school. This assignment was meant to last less than a year when Maria was to return to the convent to become a nun. However, she had become attached to the children and had fallen in love with the Baron — 25 years her senior — and left the convent to become Baroness von Trapp.
The von Trapp family had always been musical, even before Maria joined them. The Baroness saw their musical talent as a way to help the family out of the financial crisis they faced as a result of the 1930s economic upheaval. The family began performing together under the direction of Franz Wasner, a Catholic priest. After winning a musical competition in 1936, they went on a European tour as the Trapp Family Choir. Rather than live under a regime they opposed, the family left Austria in 1938 when the Nazis took over. They went first to Italy and later made their way to the United States where they arranged a concert tour. They had little money and had to learn English, but audiences came to adore this charismatic group, dressed in traditional Austrian garb.
In 1942, the von Trapps bought a farm in Stowe, Vt., an area which reminded them of Austria, where Maria started a music camp and wrote “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers.”
The story of her life and family soon made its way to Broadway and was adapted into a musical called “The Sound of Music.” In 1965, it was also turned into a film by the same name. Unfortunately, the Baroness didn’t get to enjoy her share of the box office success. She had signed off her book rights many years before and received only 0.9% of the profits.
Although generally pleased with the portrayal of her and her family’s story on stage and the big screen, she remarked, “They showed me as much a good-goody...I was nothing of the kind!”
Baroness Maria von Trapp died on March 28, 1987, of congestive heart failure at the age of 82.