The Madison City Commission held budget discussions and financial planning in a special meeting on Monday. One of the major focuses was a presentation of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) by City Administrator Jameson Berreth.

According to a provided summary, the purpose of the CIP is to serve as a community planning and budgeting tool to coordinate the identification, timing and financing of capital improvements and major non-recurring physical expenditures. It was created in partnership with Information Services Group Inc. of Sioux Falls.