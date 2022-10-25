The Madison City Commission held budget discussions and financial planning in a special meeting on Monday. One of the major focuses was a presentation of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) by City Administrator Jameson Berreth.
According to a provided summary, the purpose of the CIP is to serve as a community planning and budgeting tool to coordinate the identification, timing and financing of capital improvements and major non-recurring physical expenditures. It was created in partnership with Information Services Group Inc. of Sioux Falls.
The plan covers total programmed spending for each department, as well as unprogrammed improvements and a variety of quality of life projects from 2023 to 2027.
The total anticipated expenditures for this five-year period are $62,998,500 for programmed improvements, $45,755,500 for unprogrammed improvements, and $11,848,000 for quality of life projects.
Berreth provided summaries for each individual department over this time period:
- The Fire Department’s total expenditures are $770,000 for programmed improvements and $273,000 for unprogrammed improvements. The bulk of these expenses comes from a new rescue truck in 2023 and an engine replacement in 2027.
- The Police Department’s programmed improvements are for $327,500 with no unprogrammed improvements currently slated. The most expensive items on the list are the license plate pole cameras, which will cost $27,500 each year of the plan.
- The City Facilities’ programmed improvements are for $8,125,000, with nearly all coming from the new City Hall and Police Station. An additional $2,181,500 for unprogrammed improvements is included.
- The Community Center’s programmed expenses total $575,000, with the largest expense coming from the replacement of the double gym flooring scheduled for 2026. $3,120,000 in unprogrammed improvements including an HVAC upgrade was also listed.
- Water Utility’s costs have all been programed for and come in at $15,555,000. Almost all of this is for currently unidentified SRF and city projects.
- Sewer Utility’s costs are similar to water costs as the majority of funding is for unidentified SRF and city projects. The total programmed cost comes to $8,346,000, with an additional $50,000 set aside for an Inflow & Infiltration study and program.
- Electric Utility’s costs cover aspects of the city’s new 10-year upgrade plan as well as other improvements with a total cost of $17,665,000. An additional substation and transmission line will be cut from this plan if tru Shrimp does not move forward with its Madison operations. $1,025,000 is also included for unprogrammed improvements.
- Streets, solid waste and recycling costs come to $3,137,500, with half going to a new chip seal program. $40,000 in unprogrammed improvements is included for a facility training area.
- Parks and Recreation cost is $467,500, with the largest expense allotted for Cyber Estates Park. An additional $5,903,000 was allotted for unprogrammed improvements to parks, campgrounds and the outdoor Aquatic Center.
- The library’s costs come at $495,000, with the largest contributor being a flooring replacement for 2023. $2,010,000 in unprogrammed improvements for building additions and a new AC/furnace system is also included.
- The Airport’s costs are for $1,985,000. Almost half of this is to reconstruct the Fixed Base Operator Apron and taxi lane.
- The Engineer’s cost is $4,750,000, with the majority going toward creek bridge flood mitigation. $30,853,000 was allotted for unprogrammed improvements including USACE flood mitigation projects to serve as alternatives for the city to consider.