Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
10/24/22 00:09 CFS22-06904 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
10/24/22 01:11 CFS22-06905 Medical Patient Transported EMS S GRANT AVE MADISON
10/24/22 01:43 CFS22-06906 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON
10/24/22 05:02 CFS22-06907 911 Open Line Unable to Locate MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
10/24/22 06:26 CFS22-06908 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 461ST AVE RUTLAND
10/24/22 06:52 CFS22-06909 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
10/24/22 08:06 CFS22-06910 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/24/22 09:00 CFS22-06911 Escort Information/Administrative MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON
10/24/22 10:20 CFS22-06912 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
10/24/22 10:52 CFS22-06913 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
10/24/22 10:53 CFS22-06914 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO MAIN ST NUNDA
10/24/22 12:02 CFS22-06915 Escort Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
10/24/22 12:09 CFS22-06916 Victim Notification Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON
10/24/22 12:40 CFS22-06917 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy 454th Ave adn 238th Street MADISON
10/24/22 13:42 CFS22-06918 Medical Patient Transported EMS NE 5TH ST MADISON
10/24/22 14:33 CFS22-06919 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
10/24/22 16:03 CFS22-06920 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD JENNIFER ST MADISON
10/24/22 17:52 CFS22-06921 Medical Patient Transported EMS N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
10/24/22 18:32 CFS22-06922 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/24/22 18:38 CFS22-06923 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD NW 5TH ST MADISON
10/24/22 18:41 CFS22-06924 Agency Assist Assistance Given LCSO WENTWORTH
10/24/22 19:06 CFS22-06925 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate
10/24/22 20:11 CFS22-06926 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
Total Records: 23
