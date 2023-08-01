Oldham Potato Days will celebrate its 26th year since its revival with festivities on Aug. 11-13.
The event will feature a bean bag tournament, vendor show, parade, children’s games, contests, raffles, live music and more, said organizer Marilou Scheafer.
Registration for the bean bag tournament ends Aug. 10 at midnight and will begin that Friday at 6:30 a.m. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., there will be entertainment at the Oldham Saloon.
Saturday will kick off with the opening of the Oldham Saloon, and a vendor show will be open in the park from 12-4 p.m. The museum will also be open from 1-4 p.m.
The parade will start at 1:30 p.m., but Scheafer requested people line up their floats at 12:30 p.m. or earlier. This helps the organizers keep everything on time.
This year, Scheafer said, Oldham Potato Days has added four prizes for the parade. The groups with the most family members, most generations and oldest family memory will be awarded $50, and the best overall float will also be awarded $50.
Kids games in the park will immediately follow the parade, with a potato dig, a potato decorating contest and more. At 3 p.m., there will be a mashed potato eating contest, and at 4 p.m., Bingo will be hosted in the park. For a freewill donation, attendees can eat supper in the park at 5:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m., the Red Water Creek Band will have its first public performance, Scheafer said. At this time, the potato decorating contest winner will be announced, as will winners of raffles and prize drawings.
The final event will be church in the park at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
A 57x60-inch quilt was donated to Potato Days by Marianne Jensen, and this quilt will be raffled off. Tickets are currently available at the Oldham Saloon for $1 each or six for $5.
The festival will also have children’s gifts and prizes sponsored by Bickett Trucking.
For Scheafer, her favorite part of the event is watching children play games in the park. These festivals also require communities working together to succeed, another aspect she said she enjoys.
“I love having all the people here and catching up with people who went to school here or people who used to live here or families that come back once in a while,” Scheafer said. “It’s just a treat, because we don’t have many businesses on Main Street anymore, and so we look for places to gather. And what better place than in the park with people you’ve known for years?”