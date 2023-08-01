Quilt Photo.jpg

THIS QUILT, created by Marianne Jensen, will be raffled off as part of Oldham Potato Days, which runs Aug. 11-13. 

 Submitted photo

Oldham Potato Days will celebrate its 26th year since its revival with festivities on Aug. 11-13.

The event will feature a bean bag tournament, vendor show, parade, children’s games, contests, raffles, live music and more, said organizer Marilou Scheafer.