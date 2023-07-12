Lemonade Campers

LEMONADE CAMP -- Ainslye Klawonn (left), Kylee Williams, Hallie Hayford and Riata Watson (back) taste-test their product at Dakota State University's second annual Lemonade Camp. Campers create their own unique lemonades with provided ingredients, and their stands will be stationed at several Madison businesses on Thursday.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Everyone has heard the phrase, “When life hands you lemons, make lemonade.” In the same spirit of seizing opportunity, Dakota State University has created its own adaption of this famous saying: “When life hands you lemonade, make it a learning experience.”

This is the theme of DSU’s second annual Lemonade Camp, a collaboration between the university’s Entrepreneurial Center, local business partners and the outreach group CybHER.