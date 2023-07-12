LEMONADE CAMP -- Ainslye Klawonn (left), Kylee Williams, Hallie Hayford and Riata Watson (back) taste-test their product at Dakota State University's second annual Lemonade Camp. Campers create their own unique lemonades with provided ingredients, and their stands will be stationed at several Madison businesses on Thursday.
Everyone has heard the phrase, “When life hands you lemons, make lemonade.” In the same spirit of seizing opportunity, Dakota State University has created its own adaption of this famous saying: “When life hands you lemonade, make it a learning experience.”
This is the theme of DSU’s second annual Lemonade Camp, a collaboration between the university’s Entrepreneurial Center, local business partners and the outreach group CybHER.
The camp runs July 10-13 at the Entrepreneurial Center. Students ages 9-11 are learning business and science principles while working in teams to develop a plan for their own lemonade stands.
While the event is entrepreneurially focused, students engage in a variety of subjects throughout the week.
“There’s a huge amount of stuff,” DSU’s Director of Economic Development Katherine Cota said. “We did an engineering activity Tuesday, which is also a team-building and communications activity. There’s the science of food that we’re doing, there’s the science of hygiene, there’s math because we’re doing all of the budgets and costs, and then there’s technology because we work with robots.”
Across the camp, students name their lemonade stands, craft a marketing strategy and perfect the “secret” recipes of their products. Students also spent time designing artwork for their stands, which highlight their names and personalities. Some of the names include “The Sweet Lemon Girls,” “Dino Lemonade” and “The Lemon Bombs.”
Students’ efforts culminate on Thursday, with the stands set up at local businesses throughout Madison.
These locations are DSU’s East Hall, Prostrollo Auto Mall, One Stop and Signature Realty. Two are also stationed at the Dale E. Kringen Alumni & Foundation Center.
Each stand will be accompanied by mentors from the College of Business and Information Systems, such as Michael Roach and Brenda Merkel, as well as local business owners like Nick Prostrollo and Kelli Brown of Dakota Cinema. Additionally, the groups are given a mentor from the CybHER program, who also served as camp counselors.
As for the lemonade itself, students can create up to four flavors for their stand. Although each group begins with the same base lemonade, they are allowed to design their own unique beverage with provided ingredients. These include syrups, fresh strawberries and lemon wedges, as well as mint leaves for a cool twist.
“Some of them are returning campers, so they know which flavors sold out last year,” said Kanthi Narukonda, one of DSU’s instructors at the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences.
Proceeds from the stands will benefit local charities, with more than $4,800 being raised through last year’s camp. The stands are cash-only.
DSU has scheduled a second camp for Aug. 14-17 at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.