Since their inception, Helping Kids Round First and Kids Against Hunger have devoted themselves to providing for the less fortunate. Now, the two have joined forces for the Madison Food Pack, an event promising to send 100,000 meals to Nicaragua.
The event was coordinated by Scott Parsley, who has worked with Helping Kids Round First for the last seven years.
“Helping Kids Round First is a group that’s headquartered in Flandreau,” he said. “It started originally as taking baseball equipment to Nicaragua.”
Since then, the group has expanded to sending medical equipment such as beds, curtains, surgical lights and even ultrasound machines from closing hospitals.
“A few years ago, we discovered the need for food, and we’ve sent around 400,000 meals up to this point,” Parsley added.
All of is food was packed and prepared in the Flandreau warehouse by volunteer workers. Previously, these food packs could take multiple months to reach completion. For the Madison Food Pack, they’re planning on packing the 100,000 meals in one, six-hour period on Jan. 28.
Parsley said that partnership discussions with the Sioux Falls branch of Kids Against Hunger began about a year ago. Rapid City and Aberdeen make up the other South Dakota branches, and together they provide a million meals each year for those in need.
The Madison Food Pack is the jumping off point for the partnership. Afterward, the two will work as collaborators to send 300,000 meals to Nicaragua each year.
“These meals have a three-year shelf life, so we do have time to package them and send them down,” Parsley said. “We’re hoping that these shipments reach Nicaragua by around March.”
The meals themselves are composed of rice, dried soy and veggies, as well as a vitamin pack with chicken broth. Parsley noted that each food bag is 290-300 grams. Once packed, they are heat-sealed and labeled with production and expiration dates.
Food bags are then placed into boxes, each containing 216 meals. In total, the pack will prepare around 444 boxes. Packing will take place at the Madison Downtown Armory from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., broken down over three shifts.
Parsley added that there will be 10 lines for bagging meals with up to 12 people per line. For maximum efficiency, Parsley is hoping to have 360 volunteers. Additionally, the project needs to raise $25,000 to cover food and shipment costs.
Parsley said that they are well on their way to achieving this, and that all food has already been ordered. Those wishing to donate can send cash or a check made out to Kids Against Hunger to P.O. Box 273, Madison, S.D., 57042.
As for volunteers, churches, civic organizations, school groups and businesses are all welcome to sign up groups for any or all of the three work shifts. Individual volunteers are also welcome, with a signup portal being available through the provided QR code or at www.eastriver.coop/foodpack. Parsley urged anyone with questions to reach out to him at 605-270-2416.