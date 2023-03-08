TIM MCCATHY, Sioux Valley Energy CEO (center), was recently elected to serve as president of the National Touchstone Energy® Cooperatives board. He succeeds Deb Mirasola, Dairyland Power’s Chief Communications Officer (right). They are pictured with Touchstone Energy Executive Director Jana Adams).
COLMAN – Sioux Valley Energy CEO Tim McCarthy was elected president of the National Touchstone Energy® Cooperatives board recently in Nashville, Tenn.
“We are so excited to have Tim as board president. He brings strong experience and demonstrated support for Touchstone Energy® that will help us continue to grow and serve our members across the country,” said Jana Adams, Touchstone Energy® Cooperatives executive director.
Touchstone Energy® is a national network of electric cooperatives across 45 states that provides research, communications resources and employee training programs to member cooperatives. These resources help electric cooperatives better engage, strengthen relationships with and serve their members.
McCarthy has 35 years of utility management experience. Prior to becoming the Sioux Valley Energy CEO in March 2013, he served as CEO for an Indiana-based electric cooperative. He worked for 19 years with a large Midwest investor-owned utility before joining the rural electric industry. McCarthy has served on the Touchstone Energy® board for four years.
Sioux Valley Energy, a Touchstone Energy® cooperative, is a member-owned utility, providing reliable electric service at cost-based rates to over 28,000 homes, farms, businesses and industries in a seven-county area of eastern South Dakota and southwest Minnesota.