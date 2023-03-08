McCarthy on board

TIM MCCATHY, Sioux Valley Energy CEO (center), was recently elected to serve as president of the National Touchstone Energy® Cooperatives board. He succeeds Deb Mirasola, Dairyland Power’s Chief Communications Officer (right). They are pictured with Touchstone Energy Executive Director Jana Adams).

 Submitted photo

COLMAN – Sioux Valley Energy CEO Tim McCarthy was elected president of the National Touchstone Energy® Cooperatives board recently in Nashville, Tenn.

“We are so excited to have Tim as board president. He brings strong experience and demonstrated support for Touchstone Energy® that will help us continue to grow and serve our members across the country,” said Jana Adams, Touchstone Energy® Cooperatives executive director.