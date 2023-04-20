KALEB EICH (left), Hanna Welbig, Kelsie Van De Stroet, Cody Van De Stroet, Trenton Thompson, Doug Thompson, Pete Thompson, Avaiyah Rook, Ian Thompson, Kenna Brown, Spence Pollock and Kaylie Pollock pose for a family photo. A benefit will be held for Pete Thompson, who is holding young Avaiyah Rook, in Chester on Saturday to raise money for ongoing medical and travel expenses.
Family members of Darlene “Pete” Thompson will host a poker run, pork loin feed and auction at the Chester Fire Department on Saturday to raise money for ongoing medical and travel expenses.
The poker run’s signup begins at Hef’s Bar and Grill at 11 a.m. Saturday and costs $20 per person. Participants will visit six stops to collect cards, with the aim of arriving back at Hef’s by 5:30 p.m. with the best poker hand.
Samantha Bauman, one of the event’s organizers, said it’s a “drive what you bring event” but that some people have rented buses for the occasion.
The pork loin and auction begin at the fire hall at 5:30 p.m. The feed will accept free-will donations, and there will be both a silent and live auction, the latter with an auctioneer. Items up for auction include four Kansas City Chiefs tickets, a Blackstone tabletop grill, a Pit Boss pellet smoker and grill, a grill basket, a Bergan 6.5 PRC bolt action rifle, a South Dakota State University table, a concrete planter with a gift card, an Adirondack outdoor chair set and more.
To raise additional funds, there will also be two raffle drawings. The first, for a 3-day weekend stay at the Hidden Gem in the Black Hills, will be auctioned on Saturday. Tickets will cost $20 for one, $50 for three or $100 for seven. At an undetermined date, a Club Car Onward G800x golf cart will be raffled. Tickets will cost $20 for one and $100 for six.
These raffle tickets can be purchased by sending money via Venmo to @PeteThompsonBenefit. Bauman, one of the event’s organizers, asked people to indicate the raffle they’re entering in the comments of the Venmo transaction. Individuals can also donate money via Venmo without entering the raffle, she said.
Bauman, Thompson’s niece, and her husband Brett began organizing the benefit in January after Thompson was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in late 2022.
“She just means so much to our family,” Bauman said tearfully. “Hopefully, it [the benefit] takes some of that burden off of their shoulders, helping with the medical expenses.”
Bile ducts transfer bile, which can help digest fats in food, from the liver to the small intestine. Bauman said Thompson has made two trips to the Mayo Clinic, including a month-long stay. Doctors determined Thompson would need a liver transplant, and after getting some assessments completed in May, Thompson will be put on the transplant list.
Bauman said their family was very tight-knit and described Thompson as “fun-loving” and “family-oriented.”
“[She’s] just an outgoing person that loves life,” she said.