Thompson Family Photo.jpg

KALEB EICH (left), Hanna Welbig, Kelsie Van De Stroet, Cody Van De Stroet, Trenton Thompson, Doug Thompson, Pete Thompson, Avaiyah Rook, Ian Thompson, Kenna Brown, Spence Pollock and Kaylie Pollock pose for a family photo. A benefit will be held for Pete Thompson, who is holding young Avaiyah Rook, in Chester on Saturday to raise money for ongoing medical and travel expenses. 

 Submitted photo

Family members of Darlene “Pete” Thompson will host a poker run, pork loin feed and auction at the Chester Fire Department on Saturday to raise money for ongoing medical and travel expenses.

The poker run’s signup begins at Hef’s Bar and Grill at 11 a.m. Saturday and costs $20 per person. Participants will visit six stops to collect cards, with the aim of arriving back at Hef’s by 5:30 p.m. with the best poker hand.