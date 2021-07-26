The Madison City Commission has scheduled a public hearing in early August to hear comments and opinions about the establishment of a municipal ordinance allowing the keeping and maintenance of brooding chicks and hens for eggs and meat within city limits.
On Monday, the city commissioners scheduled the public hearing to start at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at City Hall during a regularly-scheduled city commissioners’ meeting.
Any persons wanting to offer in-person testimony during the hearing may do so. Persons may also submit written comments by delivering them to the city finance officer by the end of the business day on Thursday, Aug. 5.
After the Aug.9 meeting, the city commissioner may hear the first reading of the new ordinance, putting into motion its passage.