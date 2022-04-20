Purchase Access

A special joint meeting of the Rutland School Board and the Oldham-Ramona School Board will be held on Friday night.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison to hear an informational presentation regarding school consolidation.

This is a community meeting intended to answer questions for the May 10 election.

Presenters will be Tom Oster from Dakota Ed Consulting and Kyle Ralph from CO-OP Architects.

Time will be allowed for public input, comment and questions.