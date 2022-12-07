Lake County commissioners approved an updated resolution in support of the expansion of the Vermillion Basin Water Development District.
At their Nov. 15 meeting, representatives from East Dakota Water Development District and the Vermillion Basin Water Development District appeared before commissioners to update them on the project and gauge whether commissioners still support the plan that they approved about four years ago. The plan would move portions of Lake County from the East Dakota Water Development District to the Vermillion Basin District.
Commissioners didn’t take official action at the November meeting but expressed interest in continuing with the plan. They also requested the updated resolution.
The Vermillion Baster Water Development District currently includes only Turner and Clay counties. The district’s goal is to expand to include the majority of the Vermillion Watershed and include McCook, Kingsbury and portions of Miner and Lake counties.
The portions of Lake County that would move from the East Dakota district to the Vermillion Basin district include Wayne, Concord, Winfred, Clarno and Orland townships.
Representatives said in November that a board of directors will need to be created.
They also said that they will continue to meet with state officials as the expansion plan will also need legislative approval.
The updated resolution, #2022-16, passed unanimously.