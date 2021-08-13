Two Madison residents received university scholarships that amounted to $20,000 each during a gathering held at the Manitou-Gehl plant located in south Madison on Thursday afternoon.
Franck Buisard, managing director of Manitou Equipment America, announced the recipients, Lyndsey Wanner and Callie Frantzen, before dozens of staff members in a meeting room at the Madison plant. The annual scholarships, which were initially presented to students in 1964, are sponsored by the Gehl Foundation.
Buisard said the scholarship recipients are chosen by foundation officials for their academic accomplishments and a list of other qualities that include character and leadership, participation in extracurricular activities inside and outside of school, and the quality of the additional material that the students provide with their scholarship applications.
According to Buisard, eight persons with connections to the company’s Manitou Americas organization submitted applications during 2021 for the foundation’s scholarships. To qualify, at least one of the student’s parents must work at Manitou.
Wanner, a graduate of the Colman-Egan school system, plans to attend the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities to study for a degree in education. After college, she wants to teach high school English and participate in the school’s oral interpretation or speech programs.
Wanner’s parents, Bruce and Michele Wanner, attended the scholarship presentation.
Frantzen, a graduate of Madison High School, plans to attend the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology to study biomedical engineering. After graduating from college, she plans to pursue employment with a company that uses bio-materials to manufacture medical supplies.
Frantzen’s parents, Randy Hess and Jodie Frantzen, also attended the Manitou presentation.
The Manitou plant in Madison manufactures Gehl brand skid-steer loaders.