The Dakota State University Foundation raised $288,438 during last month’s Day of Giving, which raised scholarship dollars for DSU students.
There were 1,364 donors from 50 states and four countries who supported 28 areas at DSU.
“With this effort, we continue to unite and rise up in support of scholarships for students in pursuit of a quality Trojan education,” said Sami Zoss, chief operating officer of the DSU Foundation.
Two DSU students received $500 scholarships from Madison Regional Health System for raising the most money as a student and getting the most donors. The winners were Austin Lake and Cole Cartwright.
As part of 2022 RISEUP DSU’s Day of Giving, students, faculty, staff and alumni participated in Day of Service, an afternoon dedicated to giving back to the Madison community. In Day of Service’s 7th academic year, there were 757 participants involved in 34 projects for a total of 2,361.75 hours.
“As always, we have heard amazing things from our project locations and the community,” said Mandy Hendrix, director of student engagement and leadership. “They are impressed with our students, faculty and staff and very thankful for the help they received.”
“Day of Giving is a day of giving back through scholarship and service,” Zoss said.
While Day of Giving has passed, donations to student scholarships can be given year-round. Reach out to the DSU Foundation to give a gift by calling 605-256-5693 or emailing foundation@dsu.edu.