Around eleven 12- to 18-year-olds gathered at the Lake County Extension Office on June 3 for a program called Kid Kare Class, put on by Lake County 4-H. The course began at 8:30 a.m. and ended at 3:30 p.m.
Kid Kare is a baby-sitting course that teaches young adults how to care for children; it is usually held every other year. This course covers how to properly lay babies, punishment, SIDS and CPR.
“They get officially CPR/first aid certified,” said Jennifer Hayford, Lake County 4-H adviser.
Hayford said the participants practice on dummies and learn all about CPR from Tate Hayford, ambulance service supervisor here.
Other emergency procedures were also discussed.
The participants were given a tour of an ambulance and told what would happen if they would have to call an ambulance.
Steve Rowe of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office talked to the youth about what to do if a child in their care is lost.
Finally, Randy Minnaert and Jade Heairet from the Madison Fire Department showed them what to do in the case of a fire, and even let the youth practice pulling the pin out of a fire extinguisher.
Others who lectured in front of the group included Maria Haider, a nurse from the WIC program, and Audrey Rider, an early childhood field specialist from South Dakota State University Extension.
“These girls are baby-sitting on their own, in the summer or at night for parents,” Hayford said. “This just helps them be prepared.”