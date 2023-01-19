Law Enforcement Blotter Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:01/18/23 01:14 CFS23-00391 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON01/18/23 06:28 CFS23-00392 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE01/18/23 07:36 CFS23-00393 Medical Patient Transported EMS 460TH AVE MADISON01/18/23 10:44 CFS23-00395 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON01/18/23 11:11 CFS23-00396 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON01/18/23 13:58 CFS23-00397 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD E CENTER ST MADISON01/18/23 14:22 CFS23-00398 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON01/18/23 14:27 CFS23-00399 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD INDUSTRY AVE MADISON01/18/23 17:02 CFS23-00400 Vandalism Report Taken LCSO N CENTENNIAL AVE WENTWORTH01/18/23 18:41 CFS23-00401 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.007078, -97.1142701/18/23 18:43 CFS23-00402 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NW 3RD ST01/18/23 19:00 CFS23-00403 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON01/18/23 19:51 CFS23-00404 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 462ND AVE WENTWORTH01/18/23 19:56 CFS23-00405 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON01/18/23 20:36 CFS23-00406 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.013752, -97.1135101/18/23 20:54 CFS23-00407 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON01/18/23 21:02 CFS23-00408 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON01/18/23 22:00 CFS23-00409 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 451ST AVE MADISON01/18/23 22:33 CFS23-00410 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON01/18/23 23:38 CFS23-00411 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 20 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular White family Co-op’s donation helps purchase playground equipment City commissioners OKe change orders for unfinished construction projects Murphy joins Daily Leader news team Chester Area School announces one-act play performances Hawks improve to 3-2 with two home victories Benefit will aid local family Madison freshman to sing in S.D. Junior Honor Choir Madison wins third straight, beats DRSM Madison Food Pack plans to send 100,000 meals to Nicaragua Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form