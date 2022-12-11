JARED (left) AND MASON KENNINGTON and Christopher Driscoll stand proudly with their new Eagle Scout badge and neckerchief. They received these awards as part of a Court of Honor ceremony on Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.
As the highest advancement rank in the Boy Scout program, the Eagle Scout is both a coveted title and an immense achievement. According to Scoutsmarts.com, only around 5% of all scouts will ever reach the Eagle rank.
This fact makes the accomplishments of Christopher Driscoll and twin brothers Mason and Jared Kennington all the more impressive.
“The presentation of the Eagle Scout award is an important and serious matter. It is the climax and the goal for which these scouts have been working for many years,” Assistant Scout Master Dan Sherban said during his opening speech.
Driscoll and the Kenningtons received their Eagle Scout awards at a Court of Honor ceremony held on Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Their collective efforts were rewarded with their Eagle Scout badge and neckerchief, as well as pins for their parents and mentors.
“This is the endpoint in a very long and enjoyable experience for you three. I commend you all on your hard work and dedication,” Scout Master John Bame told the boys. “There’s not a lot of people who earn this meritorious award, so congratulations.”
All three boys were members of the same Cub Scout den, remaining friends for the rigorous journey toward Eagle Scout. To earn this award, they were required to climb seven scouting ranks, earn 21 merit badges, complete an Eagle service project and work to become leaders within their troop.
They must also consistently uphold the four tenants of the Eagle Scout: courage, honor, loyalty and service. These traits are represented in the red, white and blue of their badge, with the eagle that hangs below symbolizing their devoted service to their troop and community at large.
Driscoll achieved his Eagle advancement on Aug. 6, with the Kenningtons receiving theirs on Sept. 18.
“I think Scouts gives you a great foundation for the rest of your life,” Mason said. His brother Jared doubled down at this point, saying, “You learn a lot of life skills like leadership and service.”
All three boys agreed that the lessons learned throughout the program remain applicable long after their scouting days are over.
Along with these skills and life lessons, the boys shared countless memories during their time in Scouts, with a favorite for each of them being a 50-mile backpacking trip in the Black Hills during the summer of 2021.
“I’m incredibly grateful for everybody who has helped me throughout this and given me advice,” Driscoll said in his acceptance speech. “I wouldn’t be who I am or where I am without you.”
This sentiment was echoed by the Kenningtons, and all three boys issued thanks to their parents, Scoutmaster and anyone else who offered assistance in the lengthy process toward achieving this honor.
Driscoll’s mother Lisa, who is the Eagle Scout coordinator for Troop 5, praised the boys for their dedication and leadership.
“These boys showed me that they had what it takes to soar with the Eagles,” she said.
She closed her speech by reading a passage from a piece titled “100 Scouts.” The piece comes from an unknown author and highlights the special rarity of the Eagle Scout rank.
“It states that three out of 100 will earn Eagle rank; you are that three,” she said.
While the three high school seniors will age out of Scouts when they reach 18, the title of Eagle Scout will last a lifetime. Each boy will carry the title and its tenants with them in all their future endeavors.
Driscoll said he plans to attend Dakota State University and study computer graphics. Jared said that he plans to attend South Dakota State University for a wildlife and fishery science degree. His brother Mason said that he is currently preparing for his two-year mission trip as part of the Church of Latter-Day Saints.