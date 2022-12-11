Eagle Scouts

JARED (left) AND MASON KENNINGTON and Christopher Driscoll stand proudly with their new Eagle Scout badge and neckerchief. They received these awards as part of a Court of Honor ceremony on Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

As the highest advancement rank in the Boy Scout program, the Eagle Scout is both a coveted title and an immense achievement. According to Scoutsmarts.com, only around 5% of all scouts will ever reach the Eagle rank.

This fact makes the accomplishments of Christopher Driscoll and twin brothers Mason and Jared Kennington all the more impressive.