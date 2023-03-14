A sunny day greeted the members of Entre Nous when they gathered on March 6 at the home of Kay Johnson.
As hostess, Johnson had prepared her dining room table with a forest green tablecloth centered with a circular green candle arrangement featuring a spring bunny dressed in gardening garb. Flower seed packets and colored glass daisies arranged on the table finished out the theme. Gold-rimmed Noritake plates accompanied by gold silverware, rose patterned china cups and crystal stemware were readied for the guests to enjoy white cake topped with pineapple, whipped frosting and chopped walnuts.
Barb Egeberg, president pro-tem, called the meeting to order. The Collect was recited, treasurer’s report given and attendance taken by secretary pro-tem Nancy Miller-Gilbert. The upcoming birthday party and Spring Party were discussed and committee assignments mentioned.
The next meeting will be on March 20 at Nicky’s. As a hostess gift, Johnson gave each member a cleaning cloth as it was connected to her program.
The program, a book of fiction called “The Maid” written by Nita Prose, was presented by Johnson. The book concerned a “special” young woman named Molly who was a maid cleaning rooms in a hotel. Why she is “special” the author does not address, as to her being autistic or having Down syndrome or something else.
Molly is extremely close to her grandmother, who has raised her since her mother abandoned her when Molly was very young. Together they get through each day with a routine and sayings that help Molly to understand life a little bit better, such as “deep cleaning with meaning” for Mondays, “what will be will be,” “life has a way of sorting things out,” etc.
Since Molly is “special,” she does not understand conversations as most people would, especially in social settings. This makes her very vulnerable to those who like to take advantage, such as when Rodney the bartender takes her on a date. In Molly’s mind, she thinks it is a date, but really he is only interested in learning her bank account numbers and then proceeds to withdraw all of her money. Her lead maid, her boss Cheryl, takes all of Molly’s tips that may be left in the room for her.
Her world is black and white, she takes things literally and she is very honest. She befriends an illegal man, Jean Manuel, who is being blackmailed by a drug pusher. She in turn is befriended by Mr. Black’s young wife Giselle, who helps Molly with makeup and clothing advice. So when Mr. Black turns up dead in one of the rooms she is cleaning, and two drug pushers pressure her and a gun turns up in the bag of her vacuum, they create all kinds of problems for her.
Two deaths, Grandmother and Mr. Black in his room. Is Molly capable of murder? Drugs, two wives of the dead Mr. Blackman that show up, a trial case for the murder (Molly is found not guilty), so who did kill Mr. Black?
But love does follow this “special” young woman as she tries to lead her very structured and routine life. This book looks at those that are marginalized, people without means, mercy killings, justifiable homicide and the guilty that go free. But in the end the hope that “life has a way of sorting things out.”