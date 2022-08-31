At Tuesday’s special Madison City Commission meeting, commissioners held the first reading of Ordinance No. 1650, a tax levy in the amount of $2,157,894. Following the ordinance, the city will pay around $240,000 less in this year’s tax season.
Property values on new establishments or those with large additions can expect a 1.27% increase as well. The CPI, consumer price index, recorded a 3% growth for the 2022 season.
The meeting also included the approval of a 3-year contract with a 3-year renewal between Club Automation and the Madison Community Center. For the last six or seven years, the Community Center has used CSI software that has been challenging and non-user-friendly. Despite Club Automation being purchased by CSI several years ago, commissioners received solid references and positive comments that the new software would save time and money.
The new software will help with tracking memberships and online class applications, among other benefits. The Community Center will also save $25 in monthly costs when compared to the older software.
Since CSI owns Club Automation, the new software comes with no upfront conversion costs and all data will be brought over seamlessly, including credit information.
The next regular city commission meeting will be held Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m.