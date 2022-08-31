City Hall

City Hall

At Tuesday’s special Madison City Commission meeting, commissioners held the first reading of Ordinance No. 1650, a tax levy in the amount of $2,157,894. Following the ordinance, the city will pay around $240,000 less in this year’s tax season.

Property values on new establishments or those with large additions can expect a 1.27% increase as well. The CPI, consumer price index, recorded a 3% growth for the 2022 season.