The Madison Bulldogs competed at the West Central Wrestling Quadrangular on Tuesday and went 1-1. The Bulldogs opened the night with a 64-12 loss to West Central. The Bulldogs bounced back to defeat Hamlin/Castlewood 60-18.
West Central 64,
Madison 12
Caleb Hodges picked up a pinfall victory in the 132-pound division for the Bulldogs. In the 106-pound division, Wyatt Pickard won by pinfall against Alex Siemonsma.
Madison 60, Hamlin/Castlewood 18
The Bulldogs picked up six victories by forfeit to help them defeat Hamlin/Castlewood. In the 152-pound division, Tyan Braskamp won by decision (8-7) against Brock Gisselbeck.
Carter Downs won by pinfall in the 113-pound division against Cayden Johnson. Henry Meyer won by decision (4-1) against Rylan Yonker in the 120-pound division.
In the 126-pound division, Carson Wolf won by pinfall for the Bulldogs against Jaden Buchmann. In the 132-pound division, Caleb Hodges won by pinfall against Gage Talsma.
The Bulldogs will be back on the mats on Thursday when they head to Dell Rapids. The Bulldogs will compete against Dell Rapids, Canton and Vermillion.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs will travel to Brookings to compete in the Les Tlustos Invitational. The Bulldogs will be one of 20 teams competing on Saturday.