Madison

MADISON'S Layne Hess (top) wrestles against West Central's Keaton Vessells on Tuesday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs competed at the West Central Wrestling Quadrangular on Tuesday and went 1-1. The Bulldogs opened the night with a 64-12 loss to West Central. The Bulldogs bounced back to defeat Hamlin/Castlewood 60-18.

West Central 64,