Law Enforcement Blotter Sep 28, 2022 Sep 28, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:09/27/22 06:48 CFS22-06306 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON09/27/22 06:49 CFS22-06307 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone S EGAN AVE MADISON09/27/22 06:51 CFS22-06308 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON09/27/22 07:14 CFS22-06309 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON09/27/22 07:55 CFS22-06310 911 Open Line Information/Administrative NE 3RD ST MADISON09/27/22 11:52 CFS22-06311 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON09/27/22 12:30 CFS22-06312 Traffic Hazard Unable to Locate MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON09/27/22 14:16 CFS22-06313 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON09/27/22 15:39 CFS22-06314 Medical Patient Transported EMS N LINCOLN AVE MADISON09/27/22 16:01 CFS22-06315 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON09/27/22 16:05 CFS22-06316 Suspicious Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON09/27/22 16:17 CFS22-06317 Welfare Check Transport/Escort Given MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON09/27/22 17:30 CFS22-06318 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS NW 7TH ST MADISON09/27/22 18:34 CFS22-06319 Animal Loose Unable to Locate LCSO 226TH ST RAMONA09/27/22 20:08 CFS22-06320 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 3RD ST MADISON09/27/22 20:46 CFS22-06321 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 4TH ST MADISON09/27/22 22:09 CFS22-06322 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON09/27/22 22:30 CFS22-06323 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate LCSO CHAUTAUQUA TRL MADISONTotal Records: 18