BEFORE AND AFTER Saturday's performance of A Prairie Christmas, Jeff Gould and his wife Libby were smiling and chatting with members of the audience. At their merchandise table, the couple advertised A Prairie Christmas CDs, "I like that story" mugs as well as copies of Gould's books.
Of all the stories in existence, the tale of Christmas is among the most impactful and adored around the world. Nearly two billion people partake in the holiday each year, gathering family and friends to celebrate its message of love and hope.
For 13 years, acclaimed Sioux Falls broadcaster Jeff Gould has spread the warmth of the holiday season through his A Prairie Christmas radio show on 101.9 KELO-FM. Now, Gould has adapted the program for the stage, bringing the magic of music and storytelling to the Dakota Prairie Playhouse last Saturday.
“Stories are more than entertainment; stories change lives,” he said.
Throughout the evening, Gould led the audience through a series of nostalgic tales wrapped together with humor and holiday cheer. Gould’s stories were complimented by his wife Libby on piano as well as Dan Mahar on guitar.
Audience participation was heavily encouraged, with Gould kicking off the show by calling guests to join him in singing “fa la la” from “Deck the Halls.” This lyric served as a transitionary moment for the rest of the performance and set the tone for the show’s humble yet evocative energy.
“One of the things we’re going to talk about is the stage. This stage is not very big, and that’s on purpose because the stage we’re most interested in is the one in your own imagination and memory,” Gould added.
He explained that the purpose of A Prairie Christmas is to bring out the stories that live within everyone. To Gould, these narratives craft a fabric of connection that illustrates the true meaning of Christmas.
The stories ranged from dramatized depictions of Gould’s journey in radio, to his mother’s wisdom, to Teddy Roosevelt and much more. A particularly moving moment came when Gould described a mother yearning for closure after her son was killed in Vietnam.
The boy was a driver for an esteemed captain, and after 32 years, she finally receives a letter from the man confessing his guilt and sorrow for her son’s death. The mother sends a letter of forgiveness in return, and this intimate exchange brings them peace and acceptance.
Though these letters may seem like a small joy, that is precisely what Christmas is all about. He built on this point by comparing human beings to candles. Gould said that while people might be fragile and imperfect as wax, faith, love, and hope allows them to cast a powerful light in the darkness.
“The funny thing about light is that it’s always stronger than darkness. Even in the darkest places, people focus and turn to the light,” he stated.
Along with Gould’s touching tales, Mahar performed soulful, country-tinged covers of songs like Gordon Lightfoot’s “Song for a Winter Night,” “Mary did You Know?” and Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World.” The night also saw a communal singalong of “Baby it’s Cold Outside” as well as a group game that satirized the clichés of Hallmark Christmas movies.
Apart from the stage and radio, Gould has published seven books including midwestern mysteries and volumes one and two of Insight and Inspiration from the Heartland, a compilation of feel-good stories gathered over decades of experience.
Often described as America’s storyteller, Gould has also served as a keynote speaker for weddings, funerals, and other public events. His blog, podcasts, and performance footage can all be found on his website at Ilikethatstory.net.
The A Prairie Christmas radio show runs every weekday Thanksgiving to Christmas from 1 to 3 p.m. Gould’s career in radio spans over 30 years, and he was awarded broadcaster of the year for KWSN in Sioux Falls in 1998. The show was brought to the stage in 2021 and is produced by Bob Ueker.
Saturday’s performance was put on by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and was sponsored by Prostrollo Auto Mall, First Premier Bank, First Bank & Trust as well as Dairy Queen. Refreshments and desserts were provided by Gayle Cole from Dakota State University’s Sodexo dining service.