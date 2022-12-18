Jeff and Libby Gould

BEFORE AND AFTER Saturday's performance of A Prairie Christmas, Jeff Gould and his wife Libby were smiling and chatting with members of the audience. At their merchandise table, the couple advertised A Prairie Christmas CDs, "I like that story" mugs as well as copies of Gould's books.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Of all the stories in existence, the tale of Christmas is among the most impactful and adored around the world. Nearly two billion people partake in the holiday each year, gathering family and friends to celebrate its message of love and hope.

For 13 years, acclaimed Sioux Falls broadcaster Jeff Gould has spread the warmth of the holiday season through his A Prairie Christmas radio show on 101.9 KELO-FM. Now, Gould has adapted the program for the stage, bringing the magic of music and storytelling to the Dakota Prairie Playhouse last Saturday.