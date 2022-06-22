Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

06/21/22 02:08 CFS22-03701 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON

06/21/22 05:08 CFS22-03702 Medical Patient Transported EMS N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

06/21/22 06:53 CFS22-03703 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/21/22 07:34 CFS22-03704 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 JUNIUS

06/21/22 10:35 CFS22-03706 Citizen Assist Assistance Given MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

06/21/22 11:39 CFS22-03707 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

06/21/22 15:24 CFS22-03709 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 237TH ST WENTWORTH

06/21/22 15:37 CFS22-03710 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

06/21/22 15:55 CFS22-03711 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

06/21/22 16:51 CFS22-03712 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

06/21/22 18:15 CFS22-03713 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

06/21/22 18:37 CFS22-03714 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N AIRPORT RD MADISON

06/21/22 18:45 CFS22-03715 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/21/22 19:19 CFS22-03716 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/21/22 20:03 CFS22-03717 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON

06/21/22 20:34 CFS22-03719 Citizen Assist Patient Not Transported EMS S GRANT AVE MADISON

06/21/22 20:35 CFS22-03720 Duplicate Call Duplicate Call S GRANT AVE MADISON

06/21/22 21:19 CFS22-03721 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS S GRANT AVE MADISON

06/21/22 21:29 CFS22-03722 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

06/21/22 21:32 CFS22-03723 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 465TH AVE VOLGA

06/21/22 22:25 CFS22-03724 Welfare Check Arrest LCSO 453RD AVE MADISON

Total Records: 21