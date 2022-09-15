One of Madison’s family-owned businesses, Tire Motive, is expanding its family after announcing a merger with Jack’s Service on Sept. 8.
Following the derecho on May 12 and two subsequent storms, the building for Jack’s Service on the west side of Madison was almost completely demolished.
Jack’s Service was established by Jack Mader in 1973 and had been a pillar of the community since then. In response to the storms, Tire Motive owner Dennis Thomas extended an olive branch to Mader’s son Wayne for him and his crew to join forces.
Tire Motive opened its doors in 1993 and has achieved similar success to their newfound partner. According to Thomas, ideas for the merger arose out of mutual respect between himself and Mader, as well as a desire to continue serving the community they had called home for so many years.
After the storms, Mader said he began sending business to Tire Motive while he looked for rebuilding options. When none materialized, the two friends struck a bargain to combine their businesses, an act that provided Mader with a new space and Thomas with assistance on a rapidly increasing service list.
The two men said that their workers already knew each other, so the merger has been smooth and amicable. To sweeten the deal, Jack’s Service provides work previously unfulfilled by Tire Motive, so the joint venture is now a 100% full-service establishment.
The pair provides help to both rural and urban parts of the community with cars and trucks, farming vehicles and even semi-trucks being available for service. Thomas said that in addition to their shop in Sioux Falls, Tire Motive’s customer base covers a large chunk of the surrounding area including Arlington, Brookings and Madison.
Thomas and Mader said the community response to the merger has been great, and many were thankful that Jack’s Service will live on in this new deal.
The two men said the demolition of the original Jack’s Service building was tragic, but the evolution of the combined business has been entirely positive.
For Thomas and Mader, community is the most crucial aspect of their business. In addition to their mechanical work, both men are involved with a variety of church outreach programs.
They have given donations to the area’s Methodist and Catholic churches and provided and served food at local benefits. The pair also has partnerships with Dakota State University and Dairy Queen.
Moving forward, Mader and Thomas said they plan to continue to give the best community service they can. A community appreciation day with food and festivities is planned to show their gratitude to all the people who make their business possible.