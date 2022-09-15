Dennis Thomas and Wayne Mader

COMBINING FORCES -- Dennis Thomas (left) and Wayne Mader shake hands to commemorate the new partnership between Tire Motive and Jack's Service.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

One of Madison’s family-owned businesses, Tire Motive, is expanding its family after announcing a merger with Jack’s Service on Sept. 8.

Following the derecho on May 12 and two subsequent storms, the building for Jack’s Service on the west side of Madison was almost completely demolished.