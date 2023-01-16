ORR GBB

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Alivia Bickett gets a screen from teammate Brooklyn Hageman on Thursday against Dell Rapids St. Mary. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders ran into a team on Thursday that was firing on all cylinders.

The Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals entered Thursday night’s matchup on a five-game winning streak. The Cardinals continued to surge against the Raiders, as they knocked down 14 three-pointers to defeat the Raiders 57-52 and extend their winning streak to six games.