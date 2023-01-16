The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders ran into a team on Thursday that was firing on all cylinders.
The Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals entered Thursday night’s matchup on a five-game winning streak. The Cardinals continued to surge against the Raiders, as they knocked down 14 three-pointers to defeat the Raiders 57-52 and extend their winning streak to six games.
Every time the Raiders took the lead or went on a run to cut DRSM’s lead, the Cardinals answered with a three-pointer.
Despite the loss, ORR head coach Crystal Hansen believes it was one of her team’s best performances of the season against a tough team.
“They played like the team I know they can be,” Hansen said. “It’s fun to see them enjoy basketball and work hard at the same time. They gave 100 percent effort the whole game and played with confidence. I hope they continue to play like this and want the wins moving forward.”
ORR’s Bailey Hyland scored the first four points of the game to give the Raiders the early lead. DRSM answered by knocking down the first three-pointer.
Following a Raider basket, the Cardinals knocked down a three-pointer to tie the game at 6-6. A basket from Paige Hanson put the Raiders back on top at 8-6.
With the Raiders holding an 8-7 lead, the Cardinals buried a three-pointer to take their first lead at 10-8.
At the end of the first quarter, the Cardinals held a 17-10 lead. The home team opened the second quarter by knocking down a three-pointer to push their lead to 20-10. The Raiders rallied back by going on a 11-0 run, capped off by a Hyland three-pointer to put the Raiders up 21-20.
DRSM answered with a three-pointer of their own to go back out in front 23-21. A basket from Alivia Bickett put the Raiders up 24-23.
The Cardinals once again hit a three-pointer to go ahead 26-24. Another basket from Bickett tied the game at 26.
At the half ,the Cardinals held a slim 27-26 lead. Bickett opened the second half by converting a three-point play to put the Raiders up 29-27. The Cardinals answered with a three-pointer to retake the lead at 30-29.
With the Raiders trailing 35-30, the Raiders scored six unanswered points for a 36-35 lead. At the end of the third quarter, the Raiders trailed 40-38.
A pair of Brooklyn Hageman free throws tied the game at 40. The Cardinals broke that tie with a three-pointer to take a 43-40 lead.
With the Raiders trailing 46-42, Bickett scored back-to-back buckets to tie the game at 46. The Cardinals hit back-to-back three-pointers to push the lead to 52-46.
Julia Trygstad knocked down a three-pointer to cut the lead to 52-49. The Cardinals answered with another three-pointer to go up 55-49 and held on to defeat the Raiders 57-52.
Bickett scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Raiders. Trygstad scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Hyland finished the game with 11 points.