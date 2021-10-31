The Lake County Food Pantry board of directors has again confirmed the provisioning of food and gifts as part of the Christmas season.
The Angel Trees will be placed on Nov. 6, and the final provisioning of food and gifts to families and children will occur on Dec. 11.
The tradition of providing food and gifts to Lake County families will begin Nov. 6 when Angel Trees will be placed at Gary’s Bakery, Montgomery’s Furniture and the Madison Public Library. Each tree will include decorative angels describing a toy or clothing wish for a Lake County child. Each angel will be available for “adoption” in order to provide gifts for each of the children.
Those adopting angels will be asked to purchase the requested gift, wrap it and return it with the angel to Food Pantry volunteers beginning Dec. 4 and not later than Dec. 8. Those volunteers will be collecting gifts each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (except Dec. 5) at the Downtown Armory (use the west door).
Families with needs are encouraged to complete an application for Christmas food and register their children for the Angel Tree by contacting Interlakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP), the Community Health Nurse, the Department of Social Services or Community Counseling Services.
All applications will be provided to the Food Pantry to enable food to be purchased and angels placed on the Angel Trees. Applications have been available since mid-September and will be accepted through Nov. 17.
The Food Pantry will welcome support for this program through adoption of angels and contributions needed to purchase at least 5,000 pounds of food for all families.
Donations of any amount can be deposited directly in the Food Pantry’s account at First Bank and Trust, Madison (use the drive-thru) or sent to the Food Pantry at P.O. Box 61, Madison, S.D., 57042.
Food Pantry Board President Jeff Nelson expressed his thanks to the many volunteers who serve on the board of directors and to the many individuals, businesses, churches, community organizations and others who continue to generously support this celebration of Christmas giving by helping those in need in Lake County.