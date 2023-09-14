THE RUTLAND gym, along with the gyms of Oldham and Ramona, was used as a polling location for Tuesday's vote on whether to approve an $18.8 million General Obligation Bond for the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District. Per the unofficial canvas, the bond was denied in a 277 to 305 vote.
The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) School Board has officially canvassed the results of Tuesday's bond vote, where resident voters denied approval of an $18.8 million General Obligation (GO) Bond to assist with the development of a new school.
The count of 277 "yes" votes and 305 "no" votes was canvassed during Wednesday's board meeting in the Rutland Media Center, with members Lance Hageman (President), Jessica Anderson, Lori Hyland, Carrie Schiernbeck and Robin Tveito all being present.
Superintendent Dawn Hoeke, Principal Andrew Johnson, Business Manager Crystal Hansen and Athletics Director/Transportation Manager Jason Hanson were also in attendance.
"We had 585 voters, 57% voter turnout (out of 1,035 registered voters), and we had 277 'yes' votes to 305 'no' votes, which was 47.5% 'yes,'" Hoeke stated, adding that a 60% "yes" vote was needed for the bond to pass.
The board then went through the lengthy process of poring over the results to ensure that no one had voted at two locations. Once it was determined that no one had, the board unanimously approved the official canvass.
Following this, the board launched into discussion on their next course of action after the failed bond vote.
"My recommendation is to take it back to the Buildings and Grounds Committee," Hageman said.
In doing so, the district can attempt to identify ways to bring the price of the bond down as well as potential improvements for the current buildings. The worrisome state of the two schools was a major motivator in the call for a new school, as both are over 100 years old and in need of major renovations.
As it stands, children are divided between the former K-12 schools, with administrators having to bounce back and forth to assess the needs of students and staff.
Operating two K-12 facilities in one district is unsustainable, and Hageman noted at previous meetings that if a new school cannot be built, one would be designated for K-5 and the other 6-12.
However, this would be costly to the district as well given that neither building is ADA compliant, meaning that expensive additions would be necessary to bring them up to state codes.
"It's early to make big steps because we don't know exactly what we need to do," Hageman added before asking for recommendations from the rest of the board.
Anderson suggested a community survey, one that would allow the district to gain some insight into residents' reasonings for their votes.
"I think it would be helpful to have that information. If everybody is saying no because of cost, then we know what we need to do, or whatever the reason may be," Anderson said.
This survey would be mailed to all registered voters and look to identify methods to make the bond more appealing to residents. It would also include information from the district's two community meetings regarding the vote like the impact on taxes and open-enrollment numbers.
"The more that we can share the facts, the better," Anderson added.
The idea of the survey was positively received by the board and administration, yet Hageman stressed that they needed to act with expedience.
"I think the sooner the better because we can't dwell on this forever. We have to know if we can do it or not," Hageman commented.
Having the survey be online through a service like SurveyMonkey was also discussed, yet this was ultimately eschewed due to potentially leaving out a significant portion of registered voters who may not be comfortable with technology.
The feedback from these surveys would be anonymous, with residents needing to mail them back to the schools. Hoeke remarked that it would be ideal to get them in the mail as early as this weekend, giving residents ample time to meet a tentative end of September deadline.
"We need a quick turnaround on this," Hoeke added.
The board has until March to pass another bond vote or alternative funding strategy before their purchase agreement for the new school's proposed site becomes null and void.
More information on this community survey will be announced as it is made available.