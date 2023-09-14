ORR polling location

THE RUTLAND gym, along with the gyms of Oldham and Ramona, was used as a polling location for Tuesday's vote on whether to approve an $18.8 million General Obligation Bond for the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District. Per the unofficial canvas, the bond was denied in a 277 to 305 vote.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) School Board has officially canvassed the results of Tuesday's bond vote, where resident voters denied approval of an $18.8 million General Obligation (GO) Bond to assist with the development of a new school.

The count of 277 "yes" votes and 305 "no" votes was canvassed during Wednesday's board meeting in the Rutland Media Center, with members Lance Hageman (President), Jessica Anderson, Lori Hyland, Carrie Schiernbeck and Robin Tveito all being present.