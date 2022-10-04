Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg had only one request on Tuesday morning when Lake County commissioners discussed filling the vacancy created as a result of his retirement.
He would like the opportunity to work with the appointee and explain various aspects of the department’s operations, such as his budgeting process and the department’s fixed assets. Other than that, he is choosing to refrain from involvement in the selection process.
Walburg, whose resignation was accepted following an executive session in September, demonstrated this as commissioners discussed the process for filling the vacancy.
“Have you had anyone show interest?” Commissioner Deb Reinicke asked.
“Yes,” Walburg responded. He would not indicate whether interest had been expressed by individuals within or outside the department.
“Does he have someone in mind?” Reinicke asked as the discussion progressed.
“He’s going to stay out of it,” Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann replied when Walburg refrained from answering.
During the meeting, Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, reviewed with commissioners a draft she had prepared of a Notice of Vacancy. She told commissioners the process was at their discretion, and indicated they could make an appointment without soliciting letters of interest.
When they did not express interest in that option, she explained the draft. The period of appointment – until after the next general election – is statutory. The salary listed is based on the county’s wage scale.
Minimum qualifications – including valid South Dakota law enforcement certification – and preferred qualifications – minimum of five years of experience – are higher than required by law. Statutorily, a sheriff has up to a year after being elected to become certified.
“You can be pickier about the person you select,” Gust told commissioners. They concurred.
“I would certainly think you would want someone with experience,” Reinicke said.
The notice also stated the appointed individual would need to run for office and win in the next general election to continue serving in that capacity.
“We want to make it clear it’s an elected position,” Gust said.
In establishing the timeline for filling the vacancy, commissioners demonstrated a desire to make the appointment early so the individual can work with Walburg, as he requested.
Letters of intent will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.
The letters will be reviewed on Oct. 18. At that time, commissioners will decide who to interview. Commissioners tentatively plan to do this during the open meeting.
“It affects our citizens as well,” Commissioner Aaron Johnson said in advocating for openness.
Candidates will be interviewed in executive session at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25. Final candidates will be interviewed in an open session at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27, and a discussion will follow in executive session.
Commissioners hope to make the appointment in a regular meeting of the Lake County Commission on Nov. 1. Law enforcement background checks will be conducted prior to this.