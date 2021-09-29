School board plans retreat Sep 29, 2021 Sep 29, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The school board of the Madison Central School District will hold at retreat at 5 p.m. on Thursday.The retreat will be held at the middle school band room 142.The agenda includes a work session on short-, mid- and long-term topics. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Graduate of Chester High School joins Madison law firm E. Dean Erikson accident Strong support for DSU seen at annual homecoming parade law enforcement blotter Residents take a shot at winning vaccine lottery Madison landmarks Della Hoffman Rutland royalty Henry VanDenHemel Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists