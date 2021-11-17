The Madison Volunteer Fire Department was called out twice on Tuesday, with the first call coming at 4 a.m.
Fire Chief Randy Minnaert reports that two engines rolled when the department was called to the Courtyard residence hall on the Dakota State University campus. In that instance, they discovered unattended food in a pan which had burned dry.
“It smoked the whole dorm up pretty good,” Minnaert said.
Firefighters silenced the alarm and used fans to ventilate the building. They found no active fire and there was no damage to the building. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately 45 minutes.
At 6:30 p.m., the department was called to 500 block of S.E. 8th Street after receiving a report of a car fire. They found a 2002 Buick LeSabre fully engulfed with flames and unoccupied.
“It was parked by itself. If there was another vehicle within 10 feet, it would have had major damage,” Minnaert said.
The fire occurred shortly after the owner had parked the vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. In addition to battling the blaze, firefighters needed to work to keep cool a natural gas meter approximately 15 feet from the car, Minnaert indicated.
Firefighters were on the scene approximately 40 minutes. The vehicle was a total loss.