BAILEY HYLAND (left), 15, hugs 10-year-old Sadie Troxell after they were crowned Miss Prairie Village and Miss Prairie Princess, respectively, after the Saturday pageant. Emily Van Liere and Natalie Aesoph passed on their 2022 titles to the new duo, who will attend events and ride in parades.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Bailey Hyland and Sadie Troxell were crowned Miss Prairie Village and Miss Prairie Princess at Saturday’s 3 pageant.

Hyland, a 15-year-old from Ramona, was also the 2018 Miss Prairie Princess while her cousin, Madeline Eich, served as Miss Prairie Village.