BAILEY HYLAND (left), 15, hugs 10-year-old Sadie Troxell after they were crowned Miss Prairie Village and Miss Prairie Princess, respectively, after the Saturday pageant. Emily Van Liere and Natalie Aesoph passed on their 2022 titles to the new duo, who will attend events and ride in parades.
Bailey Hyland and Sadie Troxell were crowned Miss Prairie Village and Miss Prairie Princess at Saturday’s 3 pageant.
Hyland, a 15-year-old from Ramona, was also the 2018 Miss Prairie Princess while her cousin, Madeline Eich, served as Miss Prairie Village.
Hyland, whose parents are Rick and Lori Hyland, took part in the pageant under the platform “Overcoming Adversity,” and she won both Miss Congeniality and the talent portion of the competition.
For the costume competition, Hyland dressed in her basketball uniform, and she walked across the stage in a dress for church with a family heirloom, a Norwegian Bible, for the prairie costume competition. In the talent portion, she sang “Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae and played the acoustic guitar.
In the interview portion, Hyland said she keeps the spirit of Prairie Village alive by keeping a positive attitude toward anyone who comes in. She also said that if she could meet anyone past or present, she would choose Beverly Young, a co-founder of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Aedan Klawonn, Charlotte Sewell and Sophia Sudenga also competed for the Miss Prairie Village title. Sudenga was the first runner-up and won the prairie costume portion, which was separate from the main pageant.
Troxell, a 10-year-old from Madison, received the Miss Prairie Princess crown. Her parents are Jason and Nikki Troxell.
Troxell dressed in a “practical but beautiful” dress which would allow her to assist her mother with chores in the prairie costume portion. In the interview portion, she said that if she could tell everyone one thing about herself, it would be that she’s caring and understanding. She also said she would be a trombone if she could be any musical instrument because “you don’t really spit into it as much.”
A total of 18 girls from age 8-11 participated in the Miss Prairie Princess competition, which featured a costume and interview portion. Ember Neu, 11, was the first runner-up, with Alaina Miller, Olive Bruce and Alaina Meehan earning the second, third and fourth runners-up, respectively.
The pageant, which had a “Jungle Jive” theme this year, featured rainforest-themed dance numbers and background music in addition to the competition.
Hyland and Troxell will serve in their roles at various events and parades until next year’s pageant, when their successors will be selected.
Emily Van Liere and Natalie Aesoph, the 2022 Miss Prairie Village and Miss Prairie Princess, passed their titles during Saturday’s event.
Van Liere said she first participated in the Miss Prairie Princess Pageant when she was 8. Earning the crown in 2022 was like fulfilling a longtime dream.
“I told myself I wasn’t going to cry,” Van Liere said tearfully in her closing speech. “I competed five times for Miss Prairie Princess and never won, so when I was presented with the opportunity to compete for Miss Prairie Village, I knew I had to do it, not only for me but for my younger self. When I was crowned Miss Prairie Village, I knew my younger self would be so proud. This past year has been one of the best experiences.”
During her speech, Aesoph thanked her family, Prairie Village volunteers and the pageant production staff for everything they have done.
“I just wanted to start out by saying that being Miss Prairie Princess was one of the best experiences I will have in my entire lifetime,” Aesoph said. “I’m definitely going to miss being Miss Prairie Princess this year, and I wish the new Miss Prairie Princess and Miss Prairie Village good luck in the next year…They’re going to have the time of their lives together.”