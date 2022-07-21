Purchase Access

Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson reported to Lake County commissioners on Tuesday morning that his department’s cost for cleanup from the derecho was more than $153,000. Of that, nearly $99,000 was for personnel.

As part of his quarterly report, Nelson also said that crews pulled shoulders and did maintenance on county roads and have begun to do culvert repair and replacement. Nelson also reported that work on County Road 36, also known as Old Highway 34, has been completed.