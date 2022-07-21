Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson reported to Lake County commissioners on Tuesday morning that his department’s cost for cleanup from the derecho was more than $153,000. Of that, nearly $99,000 was for personnel.
As part of his quarterly report, Nelson also said that crews pulled shoulders and did maintenance on county roads and have begun to do culvert repair and replacement. Nelson also reported that work on County Road 36, also known as Old Highway 34, has been completed.
“There were no great surprises except the concrete is pretty thin,” Nelson said. “We’re hoping to chip seal that this fall.”
Other department business included receiving authorization to submit an application for a Local Federal Bridge Program grant for the structure on 462nd Avenue between Round Lake and Brant Lake. This grant would have no match.
Nelson was authorized to submit an application for a Bridge Improvement Grant for engineering work for the structure near the intersection of 449th Avenue and 241st Street.
This grant would have a 20% match.
In other business, the commission:
— Received public comments from Effie Eichmann who has concerns about the way a neighbor is using the public right-of-way. She indicated she has talked with Sheriff Tim Walburg and wanted to review the county public nuisance ordinance.
— Accepted the following resignations: Jamie Rowe as jail nurse, Jeremiah Schneider as reserve deputy, and Joshua Oberloh as correctional officer.
— Approved the new wage scale by grade for 2022 which includes the $2 per hour raise for all county employees approved at the commission meeting earlier in the month. Commissioners did not give themselves a raise.
— Approved a temporary special malt beverage and South Dakota wine license for Snake Eyes Casino for Village Creek Days in Chester from July 29-31.
— Approved a permit for a public fireworks display for Village Creek Days on July 30.
— Approved a temporary special malt beverage and South Dakota wine license for St. Peter on the Prairie for the Wine and Field Dinner on July 29.
— Approved a joint powers agreement with Minnehaha County and 14 other counties for juvenile detention services in Minnehaha County. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, explained the contract indicating costs will come later this year.
— Approved the quarterly report for the Local Emergency Management Planning Grant which will be submitted to the state by Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer.
— Approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing a speed zone on part of County Road 41. The current 35-mph zone will remain the same. The section of roadway from the 233rd Street intersection to the 235th Street intersection will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph.
— Denied an indigency request from Avera McKennan Hospital for $5,388.91.
— Approved a utility occupancy application from Sioux Valley Energy for the installation of a new electrical circuit out of a substation.